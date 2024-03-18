Chelsea woman charged with arson for two fires in East Boston, authorities say

Hurtado pleaded not guilty to all charges Monday at her arraignment in the East Boston division of Boston Municipal Court, records show.

Genesis Hurtado is charged with three counts of arson and three counts of burning of personal property , according to court records and a Boston police statement.

A 26-year-old Chelsea woman is facing arson charges in connection with two fires that were set in the Liberty Plaza shopping center in East Boston, police said Monday.

She was ordered held without bail and is due back on court Tuesday for a mental health hearing, court records show. Her attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Monday evening.

Advertisement

About 10 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a fire near 184 Border St. inside the shopping center and were flagged down by a person who said a possible arson suspect had fled the area, police said.

Officers stopped Hurtado near 31 Central Square and placed her into handcuffs, police said. The Boston Fire Department put out the flames, and no injuries were reported.

Officers were also aware of a flyer disseminated by the police intelligence-gathering operation known as the Boston Regional Intelligence Center that listed a person of interest in connection to an arson incident that occurred at about 8 p.m. Saturday near 210 Border St., police said.

Hurtado was placed under arrest and charged in both incidents, police said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.