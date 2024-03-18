Cherry blooms hit peak bloom in Washington, D.C. See photos and watch live as they blossom.

The cherry blossom trees that surround the National Mall in Washington, D.C., have hit peak bloom, the National Park Service announced on Sunday.

Typically, peak bloom occurs in the end of March or in early April, but extraordinarily warm or cold temperatures can affect the sprouting of the flowers. This is the second-earliest peak bloom recorded, coming close to when the event happened on March 15, 1990, according to the NPS.

See photos from across the Mall and watch live as the trees blossom.