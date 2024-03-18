Cherry blooms hit peak bloom in Washington, D.C. See photos and watch live as they blossom.

fb-pixelCherry blossoms hit peak bloom in Washington, D.C.: See photos Skip to main content

By Emilia Wisniewski Globe Correspondent,Updated March 18, 2024, 53 minutes ago
The Washington Monument is seen from the Tidal Basin amid cherry blossoms, which enter their peak bloom this week in Washington, Monday, March 18.Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

The cherry blossom trees that surround the National Mall in Washington, D.C., have hit peak bloom, the National Park Service announced on Sunday.

Typically, peak bloom occurs in the end of March or in early April, but extraordinarily warm or cold temperatures can affect the sprouting of the flowers. This is the second-earliest peak bloom recorded, coming close to when the event happened on March 15, 1990, according to the NPS.

See photos from across the Mall and watch live as the trees blossom.

A visitor walks along the Tidal Basin beneath cherry blossoms, which enter their peak bloom this week.Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press
A visitor takes a photo of cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin.Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press
Cherry blossoms flower on a cherry tree.Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press
The Jefferson Memorial is seen amid cherry blossoms.Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press
Visitors walk beneath cherry blossoms.Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press
Visitors walk along the Tidal Basin beneath cherry blossoms.Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press
A visitor takes a photo along the Tidal Basin amid cherry blossoms.Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press
The Washington Monument is seen from the Tidal Basin amid cherry blossoms.Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

Emilia Wisniewski can be reached at emilia.wisniewski@globe.com. Follow her @emiliaxski.

