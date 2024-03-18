Earliest ice-out on record declared at N.H.’s Lake Winnipesaukee

Ice-out marks the unofficial start of spring — and the beginning of boating season — in the state’s lakes region.

An ice-out is announced when the ice has thawed enough that the M/S Mount Washington, a 230-foot ship that gives scenic cruises around the New Hampshire lake, can sail to all five of its ports: Center Harbor, Wolfeboro, Alton, Weirs Beach, and Meredith, N.H.

The earliest ice-out ever was declared at Lake Winnipesaukee on St. Patrick’s Day.

Emerson Aviation made the announcement on Sunday at 4:37 p.m., according to the company’s Facebook page.

Previously, the date of the earliest ice-out on record at Winnipesaukee was March 18, 2016. The latest ice-out was documented on May 12, 1888.

This advertisement touting that the "ice is out" on Lake Winnipesaukee appeared in the Boston Globe on May 11, 1914. Boston Globe archives

Emerson Aviation has been flying over Lake Winnipesaukee and making the ice-out declarations for decades.

“We took over in 1979 when the late Bob Aldridge, a fellow pilot and Gilford Rotary member showed us what he looks for and handed off the reins,” David A. Emerson, the president of Emerson Aviation, said in an email.

In April 1952, the Globe published a story about the significance of ice-out in the Granite State.

“There are two cries heralding the advent of spring in New Hampshire,” the Globe reported. “The first comes from the (maple) sugar bush and is ‘sap’s runnin’.’ Just a few weeks later the equally enthusiastic cry ‘ice is out’ is sounded. In rural New Hampshire, regardless of what the almanac says, Spring isn’t officially here until ice-out.”

This article about the ice-out was published in the Boston Globe on April 6, 1952. Boston Globe ar

