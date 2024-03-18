Two teens held on $250,000 bail in connection with shooting death of high school student in Fall River, official say

The men were arraigned in Fall River District Court Monday where not guilty pleas were entered bail was set at $250,000 cash, officials said.

Xzavien Figueroa-Valcarel, 19, and Giovanni M. Nunes, 18, are both charged with accessory to murder after the fact in connection with the death of 18-year-old Colus Jamal Mills-Good.

Two Fall River teens were ordered held on $250,000 cash bail after pleading not guilty Monday in connection with the shooting death of a high school student in Fall River last week, officials said.

Mills-Good, who was at student the city’s Resiliency Preparatory Academy, was shot Thursday near the intersection of Rock and Franklin streets, according to the Bristol County District Attorney. The shooting took place at about 11:41 a.m. about three blocks from the academy, but authorities have not said if Mills-Good was en route to the school.

He was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was later pronounced dead, according to prosecutors.

A motive for the shooting was not publicly identified by law enforcement. At the request of prosecutors, all court files in the case were ordered impounded in Fall River District Court, according to prosecutors and court records.

In a statement released by the Fall River Public Schools last week, Mills-Good was mourned by the administration.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of life. Our thoughts and prayers are with our student’s family, friends and loved ones,” the statement said. “The safety of our students and staff continues to be our highest priority. It is imperative that we all remain vigilant in our collective efforts to uphold that safety for all.”

No further information is currently available.

