Irish firefighter visiting Boston for St. Patrick’s Day charged with raping woman in downtown hotel, DA says

Crosbie was ordered Monday to surrender his passport and, if he posts bail, not to leave the state. He is due back in court April 16, Hayden’s office said. It was unclear whether Crosbie had retained an attorney to represent him.

Dublin Fire Brigade member Terrence Crosbie, 37, was charged with rape in the central division of Boston Municipal Court and was ordered held in lieu of $100,000 bail, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said in a statement Monday.

An Irish firefighter visiting Boston for St. Patrick’s Day weekend was pulled off an airplane by State Police as he allegedly tried to flee the city Saturday after raping a woman at a downtown hotel, officials said.

Advertisement

Crosbie, who lives in Dublin, allegedly attempted to fly back to Ireland on Saturday night after he was interviewed by investigators, but State Police stopped the plane on the tarmac at Logan International Airport and took him into custody, Hayden’s office said.

The alleged victim, a 28-year-old woman, told police in an interview at Massachusetts General Hospital on Friday morning that she had been assaulted earlier that day at the Omni Parker House, the district attorney’s office said. Investigators obtained security video from the hotel as well as The Black Rose bar and restaurant, where Crosbie and the victim had both been on Thursday night.

“As always in these matters, the willingness of the victim to come forward is crucial. This victim deserves enormous credit for doing that in this case.” Hayden said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the alertness of police in finding out that Mr. Crosbie was attempting to leave the country before he could be held accountable for his actions.”

Authorities said Crosbie had flown from Ireland to Boston with other members of the fire brigade earlier Thursday and was scheduled to return on Tuesday. Following his interview with police, Crosbie booked a flight for 10:10 p.m. Saturday but boarded an earlier flight at about 7 p.m., the district attorney’s office said.

Advertisement

Authorities urged anyone who has been the victim of a crime, including domestic and sexual violence, to call 911. SafeLink, a statewide domestic violence hotline, can be reached at 877-785-2020 and is answered by trained advocates 24 hours a day in English, Spanish and Portuguese, as well as TTY at 877-521-2601. The service also has the capacity to provide multilingual translation in more than 140 languages, Hayden’s office said.

Authorities said help is also available for members of the LGBTQ+ community experiencing domestic or intimate partner violence through The Network/La Red by calling 617-742-4911 or 800-832-1901.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.