The Karen Read murder case has become a media sensation. Here are the people involved.

Read, 43, of Mansfield, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury and death. She’s currently free on bail.

With the murder trial of Karen Read slated to begin in April, here is a list of the key players in the sprawling case, which has generated intense public interest, a range of conspiracy theories, and claims of a cover-up.

Karen Read John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Prosecutors say Read backed her SUV into her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, early on Jan. 29, 2022, outside a Canton home after a night of heavy drinking and left him for dead in a blizzard.

Lawyers for Read, a former equity analyst at a financial firm and adjunct professor at Bentley University, maintain that O’Keefe was beaten inside the home, which was owned by a fellow Boston police officer, and that his body was planted outside to frame their client.

John O’Keefe, victim

O’Keefe, 46, was a 16-year veteran of the Boston Police Department working in the Sex Offender Registry Unit at the time of his death.

John O'Keefe BPD

“John was a kind person, dedicated to his family, and will be greatly missed by his coworkers and anyone who had the privilege of meeting him,” BPD Superintendent-In-Chief Gregory Long said soon after O’Keefe’s death.

O’Keefe belonged to a close-knit family from Braintree and provided a home for his niece and nephew after their parents died within a year of each other, officials said.

He “was not only a dedicated police officer, he was an exemplary guardian, son, brother, uncle and friend and we were so fortunate to have him as a part of our lives,” police said. He took in his sister’s children, welcoming “the opportunity to raise his beloved niece and nephew and build a home and a life around their needs,” officials said.

Adam C. Lally, lead prosecutor

Lally, a Norfolk assistant district attorney, is the lead prosecutor on the Read case.

Prosecutor Adam Lally Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Lally’s previous notable cases include the prosecution of Yan Long Chow, a Quincy man acquitted in 2019 of charges that he killed his ex-wife, a popular Chinatown restaurateur, by running her over with a minivan in 2016, and the 2014 conviction of a Randolph hairdresser who killed a woman and severely injured a couple in a 2011 drunk-driving crash.

Michael W. Morrissey, district attorney

Morrissey is the Norfolk district attorney overseeing the prosecution.

Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey Greg Derr/Pool

Federal authorities have launched a grand jury probe of the Read investigation, and Morrissey said in December he was perplexed why federal prosecutors had taken the “extraordinary step” of reviewing a pending state prosecution.

“They don’t have any jurisdiction over a state murder trial, so this is an extraordinary step on their part,” Morrissey said. “I’m not worried because I have the utmost confidence in what we’ve done and what people have told us.”

Legal filings released in January showed Morrissey had complained in May to the Justice Department about the “highly unusual and possibly abusive” move by federal prosecutors in Massachusetts to investigate his office’s handling of the case.

Federal authorities haven’t commented publicly on their review.

Alan Jackson and David Yannetti, lawyers for Read

Jackson and Yannetti are Read’s lead defense attorneys. Jackson, a former prosecutor based in Los Angeles who secured the 2009 murder conviction of legendary rock producer Phil Spector, is no stranger to Massachusetts courtrooms.

Karen Read flanked by her attorneys, David Yannetti, left, and Alan Jackson, right. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

He defended actor Kevin Spacey against allegations that he groped a teenager at a Nantucket bar in 2016. The case was dismissed after Jackson aggressively cross-examined the teenager during a hearing and told him he could be prosecuted for allegedly deleting information related to the case on his cellphone.

Jackson also represented former University of Massachusetts Amherst student Ryder Chilcoff, a California man convicted in 2022 of raping a female student in a dorm room five years earlier.

Yannetti is a former Middlesex County prosecutor who has served as lead defense counsel in a dozen murder cases, according to his website. Notable cases included the convictions of two men in the 1997 kidnapping and murder of Jeffrey Curley, a 10-year-old from Cambridge.

His clients in private practice have included Roland Douglas Phinney Jr., who was acquitted in 2008 of murdering a 22-year-old nursing student in Lowell in 1980, Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly reported. Phinney had been granted a new trial in 2003.

“This case could really be a movie or book,” Yannetti told the publication after the 2008 verdict. “I’m representing an innocent man who has been framed for a murder he didn’t commit and who has unjustly served 16 years in prison without really having any hope of ever getting out.”

Aidan Kearney, blogger also known as ‘Turtleboy’

Kearney, a controversial blogger known as “Turtleboy” who boasts a massive online following, has championed Read’s claims of innocence on social media and accused law enforcement of railroading her.

"Turtleboy" Aidan Kearney John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Holden resident has been charged separately with harassing and intimidating witnesses in the case. Last week, he was arraigned on charges that he violated a restraining order that stemmed from an alleged domestic dispute at his former girlfriend’s home in December, according to court records.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Legal filings allege that Read has shared nonpublic information about her case with Kearney and that the two had 189 phone calls over several months last year.

Beverly J. Cannone, presiding judge

Cannone has issued several key rulings in the case, such as denying the prosecution’s request for a gag order in 2023 to bar Read and her attorneys from making public statements outside court. Prosecutors had sought the order on the grounds that the defense was using a “trial by media strategy.”

Judge Beverly J. Cannone Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Cannone is currently weighing defense motions to dismiss the case and to bar Morrissey’s office from continuing to prosecute it.

She has presided over a number of notable cases, including both trials of Emanuel Lopes, who was convicted in February of killing Weymouth police Sergeant Michael Chesna and 77-year-old Vera Adams in 2018. His first trial ended with a hung jury.

Also in February, Cannone sentenced William A. Mancortes, a Hyde Park man who was already imprisoned for raping two women while posing as a ride-share driver in Boston, to serve 10 to 12 years in state prison for sexually assaulting two other women in Milton in 2017.

The Alberts and Jennifer McCabe, key witnesses

Brian Albert is a Boston police sergeant detective who owned the Canton home where O’Keefe was found dead. Julie Albert is his sister-in-law, as is Jennifer McCabe, whose cellphone searches are a key point of contention in the case.

Read’s lawyers have asserted that McCabe searched “hos [sic] long to die in cold” shortly before 2:30 a.m., hours before prosecutors say that Read discovered O’Keefe’s body outside. Prosecutors contend the time stamp is inaccurate and that the searches were conducted shortly after 6:20 a.m., when Read, McCabe, and another woman found O’Keefe’s body.

“There was one expert who was given two [phone] extractions, presumably provided by defense counsel, that indicates from that particular FBI expert, that the searches were done at 2-something in the morning,” Lally said during a recent hearing. But a separate analysis found “that the searches occurred when [the witness] testified they occurred because the defendant asked her to conduct those searches at 6:23 and 6:24 in the morning,” he said.

Michael Proctor, lead State Police investigator

Materials provided to Read’s lawyers and the district attorney’s office by federal prosecutors, who are conducting a separate probe of the case, have sparked scrutiny of Proctor’s work and that of state prosecutors who presented evidence to the grand jury.

During a March 12 hearing, Jackson, the defense attorney, said prosecutors “withheld from the grand jury clear and ... egregious conflicts of interest as they pertain” to Proctor.

Jackson said “newly uncovered text messages from the feds” show that 10 days before O’Keefe’s death, Proctor texted relatives to discuss the specifics of having Julie Albert babysit for his child.

“We should all let that sink in for a second,” Jackson said during the hearing. “There’s a level of closeness that cannot be overstated. Michael Proctor is so connected to the Alberts that he was entrusting, and willing to entrust, the Alberts to be caregivers for his toddler child.”

Two days after O’Keefe’s death, Jackson said, Proctor received a text from his sister, who said she had just spoken with Julie Albert and that she wanted to give the trooper “a thank you gift” when “all this is over.”

Proctor replied that she should “get Elizabeth one,” referring to his wife, Jackson said. The documents Jackson cited remain sealed.

On March 13, State Police said that Proctor is the subject of an internal affairs investigation but did not provide specifics. Proctor remains on full duty during the review, State Police said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.