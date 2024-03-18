If anyone is left outside the Kate Middleton rabbit hole, please come save us

OK, technically, we’re not trying to actually help , but after all we’ve invested in the Princess of Wales — scrolling through galleries of her hair, buying knockoffs of her boots, waking up at 3 a.m. to watch her wedding — the British royal family owes us what’s rightfully ours: the dirt.

But Buckingham Palace is not doing its part. They’re giving us nothing.

Enough is enough. Ever since Kate Middleton went missing, the American public has been working diligently to find her. We’ve stepped away from our duties to scrutinize photos, learn to pronounce “Marchioness of Cholmondeley,” retweet memes and theories in hopes some clue will crack Kategate. She’s on the lam. She’s divorcing Will. She’s in a coma. She had a face-lift. She’s taking “me” time.

Never mind that Kate’s recovery timeline is playing out precisely as the royals said it would: Following a “planned abdominal surgery” in January she would recuperate at home and likely not resume public duties until after Easter.

Is it after Easter yet, you ask? Respectfully, no, but shut up.

Kate may have her needs (for, say, privacy), but so do we. America needs content. The Taylor-Travis romance has settled into predictability. There’s nothing left to mock about Senator Katie Britt’s State of the Union rebuttal. The potential TikTok ban should be gripping, but it lacks a compelling central character. Yes, there’s a presidential election on, but the stakes are too high to make that any fun.

At this point, even many people who initially prided themselves on being above the gossip have jumped in, and the sober voices who are rightly pointing out that the princess may be dealing with a serious medical issue, and that joking is inappropriate and cruel, are being drowned out.

Kate’s last public appearance was Christmas Day, when she was seen strolling with her family, the picture of perfect posture. Then came the January statement from the palace about the “planned” surgery. What??? The woman famous for posing with her newborn hours after giving birth was going dark for months?

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales; Princess Charlotte; Prince George; William, Prince of Wales; Prince Louis; and Mia Tindall arrived to attend the Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Dec. 25. Kin Cheung/Associated Press

Whoooo boy! The royal obsessives were activated, but they were mainly talking amongst themselves. But soon enough, what started as typical, if frustrating, tight-lipped royal behavior, would spin out of control, and turn the situation into a true crime podcast.

The episodes started dropping at a satisfying clip. On Feb. 27, citing a “personal matter,” Will, Prince of Wales, pulled out of a memorial service for his godfather, the late king of Greece. On March 4, Kate, or someone identified as Kate, surfaced in a grainy paparazzi TMZ photo. It showed a brunette riding in a car with her mother (who was treated unfairly in “The Crown,” but that’s a different story). But maybe the passenger wasn’t Kate at all!

OMG! The millions of hours American volunteers were forced to spend dissecting every inch of the face behind the windshield to determine whether the woman was Kate, or perhaps her sister, Pippa, or a stunt royal with a slightly different nose — that’s time we’ll never get back.

Then, on March 10, in a PR fail that Harry is sure to gloat over in his next memoir, Kensington Palace itself released a photo. It showed what initially looked like a benign tableau. Kate was seated in a pretty chair surrounded by her smiling children. But lay detectives quickly noticed that the photo had been doctored. Princess Charlotte’s left hand was at a strange angle. Kate’s right hand was blurry. One of the sleeves of Charlotte’s sweater didn’t line up. And so on.

Kate — or someone claiming to be Kate — quickly issued an apology, assuming responsibility for her “amateur” photo-editing skills. But the internet was not buying it.

“I’m sorry I’m supposed to believe that the princess of wales is editing her own family photos to send to global news outlets????” @esthergbenz tweeted. “Is the royal family okay.”

“Everyone criticizing Princess Kate’s photoshop job needs to calm down,” @justinkirkland4 wrote on X. “She’s going through so much right now—for example, she’s dead.”

At this point, there’s no reeling the story in. It’s now sucked in people who care, or rather, cared, so little about royal gossip that they don’t even know that in 2019, while Kate was pregnant with their third child, Will allegedly had an affair with the Marchioness of Cholmondeley (pronounced “Maa-shuh-nes of Chumley”) or that he denied it.

And now? The royal-come-latelies, political commentator Ana Navarro-Cárdenas among them, are proudly tweeting about their newfound zeal. “I resisted for as long as I could,” she tweeted. “But I’ve now fallen way down into the rabbit hole. Really, y’all. WHERE IS KATE?”

The converts are also showing up in family group chats or perching next to your desk at work, whispering conspiracy theories. Kate had a mental breakdown. She jumped the line for an organ transplant. She’s being disappeared.

Meanwhile, despite a second controversial car photo, it’s been too long without a plot development. Someone needs to do something, and now. Either the Joint Committee on Lunacy convenes a congressional hearing and hauls in Meghan (she has nothing to do with this but when has that ever mattered?) or Netflix gives us a bonus episode of “The Crown.”

Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her @bethteitell.