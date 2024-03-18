Key takeaways from Maine commission on Lewiston mass shooter

Card, an Army reservist, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound two days after the Oct. 25 shootings at a bar and a bowling alley in Lewiston.

A state commission investigating the mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine issued a searing indictment of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, saying it had probable cause to place Robert R. Card in protective custody and take away his guns in the month before he killed 18 people.

Fellow reservists, as well as members of Card’s family, had expressed concerns to law enforcement about his deteriorating mental health and collection of firearms in the months before the rampage.

Here are some key takeaways from the commission’s 30-page interim report, as well as earlier findings from Boston University researchers that Card showed signs of traumatic brain injury at the time of the shootings, possibly because of repeated exposure to low-level weapons blasts.

A sergeant with the sheriff’s office comes under scrutiny

The report singled out one Sagadahoc County officer in particular, Sergeant Aaron Skolfield.

Commissioners said Skolfield should have realized he had cause to start the yellow flag process, a law that allows authorities to remove firearms temporarily from people experiencing a mental health crisis who pose a risk to themselves or others.

Skolfield had information that Card had serious mental illness, had been hospitalized for two weeks, had access to numerous guns, had assaulted a friend, and had threatened to commit shootings. But Skolfield left it to Card’s brother to remove his guns, according to the report.

“This responsibility was that of the [Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office], not that of Mr. Card’s family. That is what the Yellow Flag law is for — it places this responsibility on law enforcement,” the commission said.

Skolfield couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Monday.

An earlier review ordered by the sheriff’s office found that the department acted appropriately.

A captain in Card’s Army unit comes under scrutiny

The commission report also criticized Jeremy Reamer, a captain in Card’s Army unit and a police officer in Nashua, for failing to share recommendations that Card’s weapons be removed from his home.

Mental health professionals who evaluated Card during the summer recommended to Army officials that he not be allowed access to military weapons and said they were concerned about his having firearms at home, the report said.

“They also explicitly recommended to Capt. Reamer that ‘measures be taken to safely remove all firearms and weapons’ from Mr. Card’s home,” the commission wrote.

Reamer did not report this information to the Sagadahoc sheriff’s office, the report said. Reamer couldn’t be reached for comment.

Law enforcement reports released days after the shootings showed Sagadahoc County sheriff’s deputy Chad Carleton met in early May with Card’s teenage son and former wife at the son’s high school, where they shared concerns about Card’s mental health.

Card’s former wife said she was “very worried” about her son spending time with his father, and that Card had recently picked up 10 to 15 guns from his brother’s home, where they had been stored. She asked that police not tell Card his family had contacted law enforcement about their concerns, records show.

Carleton contacted the administrator of the 3rd Battalion 304 Training Group at the Army Reserve Center in Saco, where Card was assigned, to share what his family had reported.

Card’s training supervisor, First Sergeant Kelvin Mote, “thanked me for the notification because they are scheduled for an upcoming training exercise involving crew-served weapons and grenades. First Sgt. Mote said he was going to call [Army Reserve] Captain [Jeremy] Reamer immediately and start to figure out options to get Robert help. We agreed to keep each other updated on any changes.”

Missed opportunity following violent episode

The report also found the sheriff’s office could have sought to arrest Card in September after his friend, Army reservist Sergeant Sean Hodgson, reported that Card punched him after a visit to the Oxford Casino in Maine.

Had Card been arrested, prosecutors could have requested that he be prohibited from owning or possessing firearms as a bail condition, the commission said.

The report noted that Skolfield on Sept. 15 that “did attempt to do a well-being check” at Card’s residence, but no one was home. He also “asked the evening shift to check Mr. Card’s home and two officers did so,” the report said. “No one was home.”

Card’s traumatic brain injury

On March 6, Card’s family released a report from Boston University researchers showing evidence that he had suffered from traumatic brain injury.

Researchers at the university’s Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy center said the injuries detected in his brain likely contributed to Card’s symptoms in the months before the attacks. Card was a longtime weapons instructor who worked at an Army hand grenade training range, where it is believed he was exposed to thousands of low-level blasts.

“These findings align with our previous studies on the effects of blast injury in humans and experimental models,” said Dr. Ann McKee, director of the CTE Center. “While I cannot say with certainty that these pathological findings underlie Mr. Card’s behavioral changes in the last 10 months of life, based on our previous work, brain injury likely played a role in his symptoms.”

However, McKee said the center found no evidence of another form of brain injury, chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a condition that silently destroys the minds of athletes after years of repetitive hits and that can only be diagnosed after death.

The Card family offers its first public apology

A statement accompanying the release of the BU study included what was believed to be the first public apology from the Card family for the attack.

“We want to begin by saying how deeply sorry and heartbroken we are for all the victims, survivors, and their loved ones, and to everyone in Maine and beyond who was affected and traumatized by this tragedy,” the family said. “We are hurting for you and with you, and it is hard to put into words how badly we wish we could undo what happened.”

The family said they hope releasing the findings about his brain injuries can support “ongoing efforts to learn from this tragedy to ensure it never happens again.”

The Cards also wrote that the brain injury “does not fully explain Robert’s actions, nor is it an excuse for the horrific suffering he caused,” but that they hope to raise awareness of traumatic brain injury among military service members.

