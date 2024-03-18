Commuter rail train hits tractor-trailer in Littleton

An inbound commuter rail train hit a tractor-trailer Monday in Littleton, causing delays for passengers, officials said.
There were no injuries, said Richard Sullivan, superintendent of the MBTA’s Transit Police.
The truck sustained heavy damage, while the train was unscathed.
At 12:45 p.m. transit officials posted on social media that the 11:25 a.m. Fitchburg Line train had been “terminated near Littleton” due to police activity. Passengers were moved to another train.
❌ Fitchburg Line Train 414 (11:25 am from Wachusett) has been terminated near Littleton today due to police activity. Passengers will be accommodated by Train 490 (1:01pm from Littleton) for continued service inbound.— MBTA Commuter Rail Alerts (@MBTA_CR_Alerts) March 18, 2024
The area near the collision was closed around 12:20 a.m., and drivers were asked to take an “alternate route,” the Littleton Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Fitchburg Line Train 490 (1:01 pm from Littleton/Route 495) is expected to depart Littleton/Route 495 10-20 minutes late due to police activity.— MBTA Commuter Rail Alerts (@MBTA_CR_Alerts) March 18, 2024
The cause of the incident is under investigation, Sullivan said.
Keolis Commuter Services, which runs the commuter rail, could not be reached for comment.
