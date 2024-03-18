Commuter rail train hits tractor-trailer in Littleton

The truck sustained heavy damage, while the train was unscathed.

There were no injuries, said Richard Sullivan, superintendent of the MBTA’s Transit Police.

An inbound commuter rail train hit a tractor-trailer Monday in Littleton, causing delays for passengers, officials said.

At 12:45 p.m. transit officials posted on social media that the 11:25 a.m. Fitchburg Line train had been “terminated near Littleton” due to police activity. Passengers were moved to another train.

The area near the collision was closed around 12:20 a.m., and drivers were asked to take an “alternate route,” the Littleton Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, Sullivan said.

Keolis Commuter Services, which runs the commuter rail, could not be reached for comment.

