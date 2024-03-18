Bedford police investigating after mail stolen from US Postal Service mailbox

A Bedford police officer was parked at the Bedford Market Place facing the back of the post office at 158 Great Road when the officer noticed a maroon, newer-model Jeep Cherokee pull up to the mailbox at about 1:30 a.m., Bedford police said in a statement. The officer saw a person get out of the Jeep, open the mailbox, and remove mail from it before jumping back into the Jeep, according to the statement.

Authorities are investigating after a person stole mail from a blue US Postal Service mailbox behind the Bedford post office and then drove off early Monday morning, police said.

Advertisement

The officer chased the Cherokee down Great Road onto Interstate 95 but stopped the chase “due to safety concerns because the Jeep was being driven erratically,” police said.

Police later confirmed that the mailbox had been opened and mail was removed, the statement said. They also reviewed surveillance video from the area but were only about to find a grainy photograph of the Jeep and could not discern a license plate number.

“Bedford Police continue to investigate this incident with assistance from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Department of Homeland Security,” the statement said.

Anyone who has information about the incident or who believes they recognize the vehicle involved can call Bedford police at 781-275-1212.

Bedford Police Chief John Fisher offered a warning to anyone who may have deposited a check or other mail in the box behind the post office on Sunday night.

“Mail theft and checking washing are becoming increasingly common, and all residents should consider delivering their mail only by hand to the U.S. Post Office, or dropping their mail off prior to the final nightly pickup time for blue Postal Service mailboxes,” Fisher said in the statement.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.