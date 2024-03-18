Sagadahoc Sheriff says department more careful with yellow flag laws since Lewiston shooting

That heightened scrutiny, he said, led the department to issue seven restrictions in less than five months, more than many agencies have ever issued, despite never having used the yellow flag law prior to the Oct. 25 attacks. He said the department has also created a flow chart and a specific set of instructions on how to handle yellow flag cases.

Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry, whose office was faulted for failing to seize the Lewiston, Maine, shooter’s weapons weeks before the massacre, defended his department Monday, saying his agency has stepped up enforcement of the state’s yellow flag law to restrict access to guns since the shootings.

“I know it seems like we’re only reacting to these [yellow flags] after the fact,” Merry said in an interview. But “we’ve had a lot of internal communication about how to process these. All of that has come since Nov. 1.”

Merry spoke to the Globe just days after his department was slammed in an interim report by a state commission charged with investigating law enforcement’s response and events leading up to the shootings, which left 18 people dead and more than a dozen wounded. That report, released Friday, found that Sagadahoc deputies had probable cause to place Robert R. Card II into protective custody and remove his firearms weeks before he attacked a bar and bowling alley in Lewiston.

Members of the department testified before the commission in January that they handed responsibility to take Card’s guns to his family. Merry said his deputies were warned not to engage Card and “believed that the matter with Mr. Card had been resolved.”

The commission, convened by Governor Janet Mills in November to investigate the shootings, was unanimous in its finding the Sagadahoc Sheriff’s Office could have taken Card into custody under Maine’s “yellow flag” law.

“Robert Card Jr., is solely responsible for his own conduct, and he may have committed a mass shooting even if the guns he possessed in September 2023 were removed from his house,” the commission said. “Nevertheless, there were several opportunities that, if taken, may have changed the course of events.”

Merry acknowledged that the commission’s interim report was “very critical of our response” and made several claims about the department that he disagrees with — though he did not cite them Monday. But he said he is withholding judgement until the commission releases its full report, which is expected to come this summer.

“Perhaps the final report will give us some more information and some recommendations,” Merry said. “I want to be clear: we support the task that the commission has.”

Merry is up for reelection in November, when he is expected to go up against his deputy Aaron Skolfield, according to the Maine Secretary of State’s office. Skolfield, who was singled out in the commission’s interim report for leaving it to Card’s brother to remove his guns, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

On Monday, the Maine Attorney General’s Office provided the Globe a list of every implementation of the state’s unique yellow flag law, which is meant to temporarily remove access to guns for people in mental health crises.

The Sagadahoc Sheriff’s Office has issued at least seven restrictions, the fifth-most of any law enforcement agency in the state, according to the Attorney General’s data. (The Maine State Police issued the most, 19, across all divisions.) The department’s first use was on Nov. 8, 2023, in the case of a 27-year-old threatening suicide with a pistol.

David Pucino, legal director and deputy chief counsel at GIFFORDS Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, said it makes sense that the Lewiston shooting prompted a “strenuous and close look” at department policies, especially in Sagadahoc.

“If you’re a law enforcement agency that, at least according to the interim report, really failed in its duties to protect the public,” Pucino said, “you would want to redouble your efforts and, essentially, not make that mistake again.”

But Merry pushed back against claims that his department was trying to make up for past mistakes, attributing the increase in restrictions to better internal guidance and a more thorough understanding of the law among deputies.

“We had attempted a couple of yellow flag orders prior to Nov. 1, and I think the deputies had some misunderstandings about it, even though they’ve all been through the training,” Merry said, adding that the attempts fell through due to confusion surrounding the procedure. “Until you actually walk through the process, and have done it and thoroughly understand how it works, it can be a little daunting.”

Sergeant Colleen Adams, who oversees the Sanford Police Department’s mental health team, said the first time an agency implements the yellow flag law tends to be the most challenging, since doing so requires coordination with health care providers and a ream of paperwork that officers are unlikely to be familiar with, even if trained.

“Cops like knowing what they’re doing and how to do it,” Adams said. “When you’re walking into a very long, convoluted process, and you’re unsure of yourself, it makes it very difficult.”

She added that the yellow flag procedure usually takes six to eight hours to complete, making it especially difficult for smaller agencies to dedicate the resources necessary. Merry said his department usually only has two or three officers on patrol, so one officer dedicating hours to yellow flag paperwork can create holes in the department’s coverage.

Adams said the Lewiston shooting was a “kick in the butt” for many law enforcement agencies, who may have been unfamiliar with the process.

Sanford has issued the most yellow flag laws of any local police department, according to the Attorney General’s Office, and Adams said other agencies began reaching out to her asking for additional advice and training following the mass shooting in October.

Prior to the Lewiston shooting, Maine’s yellow flag law had been implemented 81 times since it was enacted in 2020, according to the Attorney General’s Office. In the less than five months since, it has been used at least 135 times.

In addition to Sagadahoc, 24 agencies used yellow flag restrictions for the first time in the wake of the Lewiston massacre, according to the AGO’s data. Among them were the Portland and Bangor Police Departments.

Pucino called that increase a “heartening development,” but he said the yellow flag process is cumbersome for police officers and “an imperfect fit [with] what this policy is trying to achieve.”

But Joshua Raines, vice president of Gun Owners of Maine, argued that the increase in restrictions is proof that the yellow flag law can work when utilized properly by law enforcement. Raines added that issues stem from lack of training among law enforcement agencies about where the yellow flag law applies and how to implement it.

“The uptick and the increase actually goes to show that the system works when used,” Raines said.

He said the jump comes likely from a greater awareness of the yellow flag law among law enforcement and the general public after the Oct. 25 shootings, which has rendered agencies more careful. Merry, the Sagadahoc Sheriff, agreed that law enforcement appears more careful around potential yellow flag restrictions than before.

“I think that pendulum has almost swung,” said Merry. “Everyone’s being, shall I say, overly cautious. I think they’re being very, very deliberate in every case.”









Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.