Malls once dead, find new life

A children’s yellow taxi stroller is parked in the middle of the mall, its smiley face forever waiting for a kid who’s never coming. Magenta spray paint defaces an advertisement featuring a model’s face, and when the wind blows, the roof makes creaky noises.

Inside the deserted Steeplegate Mall in Concord, N.H., vandals have smashed a mirror, flipped over a planter, and left a deck of playing cards out on the floor where the food court used to be.

Malls nearly destroyed America’s main streets for the convenience of a free parking spot. Then the Internet nearly destroyed malls for the ease of home delivery. But now some are slowly reinventing themselves in a different form.

Alain Balseiro and John Ward in their micro loft on the second floor of the Arcade on Providence. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Outside, the Steeplegate’s main entrances are bolted shut, but a small metal side door with a blinking red light leads to the former Old Navy, now reconfigured into the All-Stars Pickleball Club.

“It’s very weird. Very weird for the mall to be that empty,” says Devin McManus of Sutton, N.H., who used to hang out here as a teenager but now enjoys it as a “pickle-mall.”

“It’s sad to see that era kind of going away, but that’s the way things are going with technology and ordering online,” she says.

The owner of the club, Peter Nickolgianis, an advanced pickleball player, used to shovel the snow off outdoor courts so he could play in the winter.

“There was nowhere you could play with your friends,” he says.

He approached the mall owners in September 2022 and they made him a deal he couldn’t refuse. He and his friends painted the six courts and put up a maze of netting to separate them. The only problem is if the ball hits the ceiling, it’s out. He also put in a Ping Pong table and a cornhole set to preoccupy kids. The 25,000-square-foot space opened in December 2022. He’s even got two blood flow stimulation devices available for treatments for achy weekend warriors.

Austin Noto-Moniz returns a shot at the All-Stars Pickleball Club in the former Old Navy store at the Steeplegate Mall. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Here at 8 on a Saturday morning, every court is taken and the sense of unbridled joy is palpable.

“The best thing about pickleball is the community,” he says.

But his lease expires in May and the mall is going to be demolished, replaced by 625 housing units and a retail building.

Nickolgianis plans to relocate.

“It just brings all the people together that love a sport so much. Everyone loves it, so you already have that in common.” he says. “Most of my closest friends nowadays are all people I met through pickleball, we all do potlucks, we go to each other’s houses. I know at least several relationships that have come together just within the last year from meeting here.”

Those people who say dead malls don’t have a prayer of finding revival should listen to Will Saint-Ilme, in the former Swansea Mall in southeastern Massachusetts, as he prepares for a service to be held by the non-denominational His Providence Church inside a former Macy’s store.

“There’s life here,” says Saint-Ilme, a connect pastor, who links people to religion.

Connect Pastor Will Saint-Ilme, reads the Bible before a service at His Providence Church in the former Macy’s in the Swansea Mall (now called the Shoppes at Swansea). He hopes to have a 1,000 seat sanctuary completed by Easter. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

“This was God’s plan all along,” he says. “And so having a church in the mall, it’s very centrally located for people to easily hop off the highway and come here. A lot of people end up coming here.”

Some of the worshippers had hands-on experience with the Swansea Macy’s, which closed in 2019.

“There are some people here who used to steal from Macy’s and now they’re here and their lives have totally transformed from who they used to be … and so it’s really cool.”

The church held its 2019 Easter service in the Macy’s parking lot and more than 900 people showed up in the rain. This year they hope to hold it in a sanctuary with more than 1,000 seats constructed under a huge circular skylight inside the former store.

The ministry also includes a private K-12 school and a health and wellness center.

“All throughout the week, people come and we have counseling meetings, and people talk about what’s going on in their lives, like really hard things,” he says.

Sometimes an old place can help find new solutions.

An empty stroller in the Steeplegate Mall. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

In Providence, the Arcade, built in 1828, was the country’s first enclosed shopping mall. With its classic Greek Revival architecture, it was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1976. But it struggled financially and was closed on several occasions. In June 2021, 48 micro-lofts on the top two floors went on sale and eventually sold out.

Alain Balseiro, a graphic engineer, and John Ward, a lawyer, bought a 416-square-foot mini-loft for $260,000 in January.

“For me, I love it,” says Balseiro. “It feels like being in a museum or in a library, like it’s a forbidden space.”

It reminds him of indoor passages in his native Paris, with its iron latticework, eclectic shops, with apartments above them, and soft natural light filtered through a glass ceiling.

“So this is the genius of the developer, to get something that’s very affordable because there’s less square feet, and it’s designed in a way that you don’t need too much,” says Balseiro.

It’s secure, concentrated space, they say. Plus it’s fun.

Ward, the founder of GLAD (Gay and Lesbian Advocates and Defenders.) says “it’s a little bit like living on a boat.”

”The word arcade has positive connotations. Mall has negative connotations,” he says. “It’s kind of brilliant.”

A deserted parking lot of a redeveloped Swansea Center. The Swansea Mall closed in 2019. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

