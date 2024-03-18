Man shot in interaction with police officer in Hampstead, N.H.

A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot during an interaction with a police officer in Hampstead, N.H., on Monday afternoon, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said.
The shooting occurred late in the afternoon at a home in Hampstead, the attorney general’s office said in a statement, which did not disclose the man’s identity or his medical condition and did not state who fired the shot that wounded him.
No officers were injured in the incident, the statement said. Everyone who was involved in the incident has been identified, and there is no threat to the public.
Advertisement
The shooting is under investigation, the statement said. No further information was immediately available.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.