‘My personal life is my personal life.’ Healey defends decision not to disclose four-day trip.

“My personal life is my personal life,” Healey said at State House on Monday. “I’m going to work to make sure that privacy is maintained for my family.”

The first-term Democrat told reporters Monday that she intends to share information publicly about her “work-related travel,” but suggested that details about personal trips — like the one she took in mid-February — will not be disclosed.

Governor Maura Healey on Monday defended her decision to not disclose her whereabouts last month during four-day trip out of state, during which her executive powers constitutionally shifted to the Massachusetts secretary of state.

Advertisement

Healey’s office months ago stopped publicly divulging her out-of-state travel plans ahead of time. But her trip last month marked the first instance in which her office shielded where she traveled even after the fact, despite promising to include travel records in documents it releases upon request.

When Healey initially left Massachusetts in mid-February, it was Secretary of State William F. Galvin, not Healey’s office, that disclosed she had traveled out of state. Under the state Constitution, any time the governor travels outside of Massachusetts, it triggers a transfer of executive power.

A spokesperson for Galvin, a Brighton Democrat, said at the time that he would serve as acting governor for roughly three days — from Friday, Feb. 9, until the evening of Sunday, Feb. 11 — because both Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll had left the state.

Driscoll was traveling for a family matter, aides said then. Driscoll later disclosed that her 90-year-old father died.

A copy of Healey’s monthly calendar, which her office released late Friday in response to a Globe request, did not specify exactly when she left Massachusetts, when she returned on Feb. 11, or other information, such as to what airport she was flying. Those are details she has routinely included for other trips on her calendar, including for an official trip she took to Washington, D.C., later in February.

Advertisement

Healey’s aides said in November that they would stop providing details of her out-of-state travel ahead of time, citing unspecified “security concerns.” They also pledged transparency, with a spokesperson saying at the time that “a record of her travel is included in her calendar, which is available to media.”

Coincidentally, while Healey was out of state last month, about two dozen members of a regional neo-Nazi group demonstrated outside her Arlington home. State Police said members of NSC-131, which describes itself as a “pro-white, street-oriented fraternity,” gathered for about 12 minutes before leaving. Police made no arrests.

Healey entered office vowing to bring more transparency to the executive suite “than ever before.” But her decision not to disclose where she went marks a major break from her predecessors. It also runs contrary to Healey’s own practice early in her term, when she routinely disclosed upcoming trips, including personal ones.

Healey, for example, disclosed in February 2023 that the governor was traveling to Florida for what her office at the time called a “family trip.” Her office also disclosed in July that she traveled to Rhode Island for an eight-day personal trip around the Fourth of July holiday.

Disclosures going forward, however, will have limits, said Healey.

“I’m constantly working,” she said. “And, again, we’ll continue to provide our calendar, as we’ve promised to do, and I’ll continue to provide information about all of my work-related travel and events.”

Advertisement

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.