Melrose fire chief placed on leave due to ‘alleged violation of city policy’

The chief of the Melrose Fire Department has been placed on leave because of an alleged violation of a city policy, officials said.

Officials did not say what policy was allegedly violated. An investigation is underway.

“The City can confirm Chief Ed Collina was placed on leave as of March 15th, pending an investigation of an alleged violation of City policy,” Lauren Grymek, the chief of staff for Mayor Jennifer Grigoraitis, said in an email. “We cannot provide further details as this is an ongoing personnel matter.”