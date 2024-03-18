Two former New England College students are victims in double murder-suicide in Miami, officials say

New England College confirmed that Moore, class of 2021, and Capolino, class of 2022, were former students who played for the women’s hockey team. Their athletic biographies on NEC’s website say Moore was from Centerville and graduated from Barnstable High School, and Capolino was from Pawling, N.Y.

Meghan Moore, 25, and Sidney Capolino, 23, were identified as the victims on Monday, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Two former student athletes at New England College in Henniker, N.H., were shot and killed by a man in an apparent double murder-suicide at their apartment in Miami over the weekend, officials said.

Relatives of Moore and Capolino could not be reached Monday evening.

Police in Miami responded to a report of shots fired at 8:53 p.m. Saturday at their apartment, where they lived with Moore’s boyfriend, 40-year-old Luis Napoles, Miami-Dade police said in a statement.

Officers found Moore outside suffering from a gunshot wound, and as they began to help her, they heard another gunshot inside, police said.

Police cleared residents from the building and a SWAT team entered the apartment, where officers found Capolino and Napolese with gunshot wounds. All three were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities say their investigation found Napolese shot Moore and then went inside and shot Capolino before turning the gun on himself.

New England College President Wayne F. Lesperance Jr. shared news of their deaths in a letter to the school community Monday.

“Meghan and Sidney were known to many on campus, and we are deeply saddened by this devastating news,” Lesperance wrote. “We are keeping Sidney and Meghan’s families and friends in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

NEC students are on spring break this week, but Lesperance said counseling services are available to them through the college’s wellness center.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.