Shuttle buses replace trains on Orange Line section for ‘slow zone’ track work this week

Track work began Monday morning and the train stoppage is scheduled to last through Thursday, according to MBTA social media posts and the agency’s website.

On the Orange Line, shuttle buses are in use Monday between Jackson Square and North Station as the MBTA continues its effort to remove slow zones on the subway system.

The shuttle buses will operate between Jackson Square and the Back Bay/Copley station on the Orange Line, the T said.

“This 4-day surge will allow employees access to address 5 speed restrictions in the corridor” between the Orange Line stations, the wrote. “The MBTA will take advantage of the surge by performing additional work at each of the impacted stations, including lighting repairs, painting and deep cleaning.”

Advertisement

The T offered the following alternatives for commuters:

- Take the Green Line between North Station and Copley.

- Consider taking an existing bus route or the Commuter Rail between Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, and South Station.

The Orange Line work is part of the MBTA’s program to rid its subways of frustrating slow zones by the end of this year, an effort which itself slowed down last month when the number of slow zones increased.

T subway trains travel at a top speed of 40 miles per hour, but when there are track defects that the T needs to repair, the agency puts a speed restriction over the defective area, forcing trains to slow down there so that they can travel safely until the problem can be repaired. Most of the T’s speed restrictions force trains to travel at 10 miles per hour or slower.

Currently, the Orange Line section being closed has 18 speed restrictions, the Globe reported.









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.