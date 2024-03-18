A PC soccer great is now playing with the GOAT

Who needs March Madness when you have Gresselmania? Gressel chatted recently with Rhode Map about his journey from Germany to PC to Messi’s Inter Miami CF.

Barcelona and Friartown, together on one field at Inter Miami CF. Gressel has even made international headlines by dishing on Messi’s English on his great new podcast, Player/Manager.

Providence College fans have some free time now after the March Madness selection committee snubbed the men’s basketball team. Luckily, though, there’s something to fix their broken hearts and fill their TV screens other than the NIT: Providence College soccer great Julian Gressel now plays for the same team in Major League Soccer as the greatest of all time, Lionel Messi.

When you were playing at PC, could you have ever imagined that one day you’d be playing with Lionel Messi?

Honestly, no. Even if you had told me last year when he signed in MLS that I would be playing together on this team in Miami, I would have still told you — yeah, sure. I don’t really believe you.

Do you keep in touch with your PC teammates and coaches at all? And are they texting you during games saying, like, “Great job setting up Luis Suarez on those goals the other day?”

A lot, actually. Craig Stewart, the head coach of Providence College, is actually in town right now, so we got lunch together. I asked him a lot about PC and how things are going and how their families are doing and everything. It’s definitely a close relationship.

As an American of Portuguese descent, living in a very Portuguese state, I have to ask your advice: Should I call Messi the greatest of all time in this story? Is there still a debate with Cristiano Ronaldo? Or is Messi the GOAT?

For me, yes. For me, he was even the GOAT before [the 2022 World Cup.] I know a lot of PC guys and even some of the coaches don’t love that, but to me, seeing how naturally gifted he is and how naturally he plays this game separates him a bit from Ronaldo. But they’re two different types of players in my opinion, and you’ve got to appreciate both of them at the same time and not pit them against each other or pit the fans against each other.

You’re coming up to New England to play the Revs in April. What bar or restaurant in Providence are you going to bring Messi and these other legends you’re playing with?

To be honest, we have very, very tight security when we fly, so I wish I could take them out and show them Providence College, to give them a taste of what a college is like and what PC is like, and what Thayer Street is like at Brown, for example. I wish I could do that.

How do you think the state will receive Rhode Island FC, the new professional team in the USL Championship?

I was wearing a (Rhode Island FC) jersey yesterday. I know Michael Parkhurst very well, who’s been involved in the ownership group. We’ve talked a lot about Rhode Island. I think it’s an exciting market. They have to kind of produce a little bit and perform as well. But if they do the right things within the community and really capture that side of it, I think it will be a success and I think that’s something that the state certainly has been needing a bit, in my opinion.

You were born and raised in Germany, but you live in the US now with your wife Casey, a fellow PC grad, and your daughters Ellie and Sophie. You recently got called up to the US men’s national soccer team. What was that like?

It was special. This country has become my home. I’ve established a family here. Representing the US and taking on American citizenship was a no-brainer for me. It was something that obviously made my wife really proud as well. Her whole family, most of it, they’re still up in Boston or up in the Boston area. Also representing Providence College and the state of Rhode Island – coming here as an international student, I feel like I’m kind of living the American dream in a sense, and PC made that possible for me.

