Kennedy family attends President Biden’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration at White House

“‘It’s not enough to wish the world were better, you must make the world better’ @POTUS President Biden, you make the world better. Happy St. Patrick’s Day ☘️” Kennedy’s post read.

Kerry Kennedy, daughter of the late Robert F. and Ethel Skakel Kennedy, posted a photo on social media showing the family gathered around Biden outside the White House, along with a message quoting Biden’s recent state of the union address.

President Biden hosted a large contingent of the Kennedy family at the White House’s annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Sunday, welcoming the famed Irish American political dynasty back to the executive mansion that John F. Kennedy called home more than six decades ago.

Biden’s account shared the post and wrote, “From one proud Irish family to another — it was good to have you all back at the White House.”

Biden welcomed hundreds of Irish American leaders to Sunday’s celebration, which included remarks from Ireland’s prime minister, or taoiseach, Leo Varadkar.

Both leaders honored the Kennedy family, with Varadkar quoting former president John F. Kennedy, and Biden at one point shouting out former Massachusetts congressman Joseph P. Kennedy, who is now the US special envoy to Northern Ireland and received a loud round applause, according to the New York Times.

The family’s visit to the White House comes as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the brother of Kerry Kennedy, is mounting a third-party candidacy to unseat Biden. A black sheep of one of the country’s best known political dynasties, Kennedy has a long record of promoting debunked theories about vaccines.

Earlier this week, former Massachusetts senator Scott Brown said he declined Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s invitation to be his running mate. Kennedy is expected to announce his running mate later this month.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.