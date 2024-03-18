Laken Riley’s father says he’s ‘angry’ his daughter’s killing is being politicized: ‘She was much better than that’

“I’d rather her not be such a political, how you say — it started a storm in our country,” he said in his first public remarks since his daughter’s death.

In an interview with NBC News that aired Monday , Jason Riley addressed how his daughter’s death has caused outrage over the border crisis and sharpened tensions over the influx of migrants into the country.

The father of Laken Riley, a Georgia student who was killed while she was on a run last month, said he is “angry” that his daughter’s death is being exploited for political purposes.

Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student at Augusta University, was found dead in a forested area on the University of Georgia campus after a friend told police she had not returned from a run.

Video from campus security led police to Jose Ibarra, an immigrant from Venezuela who entered the US illegally in 2022 and was allowed to stay in the country while he sought asylum.

Ibarra, 26, has been charged with Riley’s murder. He has not entered a plea.

Over the past month, Riley’s violent death has been a rallying cry for Republicans over the Biden administration’s handling of the surge of migrants at the Mexican border.

Her death has also drawn attention to the dangers female runners face. In 2018, University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, 20, was stabbed to death while she was running by Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who crossed the border from Mexico illegally when he was a teenager.

In an op-ed, her father criticized those who had “chosen to callously distort and corrupt” his daughter’s death and apologized to the Hispanic community for being “beset by the circumstances of Mollie’s death.”

“I encourage the debate on immigration,” Rob Tibbetts wrote. “There is great merit in its reasonable outcome. But do not appropriate Mollie’s soul in advancing views she believed were profoundly racist.”

During President Biden’s State of the Union address this month, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, wearing a Trump MAGA hat and red blazer, implored Biden to “say her name” during his speech, referring to Riley.

Biden responded by pulling out a white pin with Riley’s name on it that Greene had given him before the speech.

“Laken Riley, an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal. That’s right,” Biden said. “But how many thousands of people being killed by legals? To her parents I say, my heart goes out to you having lost children myself.”

Biden’s use of the word “illegal” drew criticism from some Democrats, who believe the term is dehumanizing. Biden later said in an MSNBC interview he regretted using the term “illegal” instead of “undocumented person.”

Representative Mike Collins, a Georgia Republican, said earlier this month that he had invited Riley’s parents to the State of the Union address but they had “chosen to stay home as they grieve the loss of their daughter.”

Jason Riley said the focus on his daughter’s alleged killer during the State of the Union speech was unfortunate.

“I think it’s being used politically to get those votes,” Laken’s father said. “It makes me angry. She was much better than that. She should be praised for the person she is.”

“We were looking forward to seeing her graduate next year. She was so full of life,” he said. “I just hate that, you know, she was taken so early.”

Alyssa Vega can be reached at alyssa.vega@globe.com.