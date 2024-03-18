Before cold plunge, immerse yourself in how to get most from it

I excitedly began reading Beth Teitell’s piece “A cure to what ails you? 44-degree water!” (Page A1, March 12) but finished with the same despair she expressed. No one should be left disappointed and worried about the safety of their toes after a cold plunge. A “shaman” can be fun, but what is needed when facing 44-degree water is a certified instructor who understands the body and is trained to teach others to harness the power of the cold rather than become its victim.
As a certified cold plunge instructor, I have experienced the immune, nervous, and respiratory benefits cold exposure can produce. I am writing not to promote myself but rather to ensure that readers are well-informed and reassured. There are professional instructors in the vicinity of the Globe, easily accessible through a quick online search. When working with a knowledgeable instructor, you leave not with iceberg feet but, rather, with a newfound appreciation for the cold and a heart warmed with the knowledge of how to incorporate cold plunging into our busy lives.
Lauren Teller
Dorchester
It was exciting to see Beth Teitell’s investigation of the cold plunge craze in her visit to Moki Sauna on the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway. I’m a recent convert, having tried this strange practice in a floating sauna above the Arctic Circle in Norway. But Teitell’s test was only 50 percent correct. No self-respecting Scandinavian would do a cold plunge without a sauna. She missed the point. I advise her to please go back, do it right, and tell us how it went.
Jules Pieri
Boston