Before cold plunge, immerse yourself in how to get most from it

I excitedly began reading Beth Teitell’s piece “A cure to what ails you? 44-degree water!” (Page A1, March 12) but finished with the same despair she expressed. No one should be left disappointed and worried about the safety of their toes after a cold plunge. A “shaman” can be fun, but what is needed when facing 44-degree water is a certified instructor who understands the body and is trained to teach others to harness the power of the cold rather than become its victim.

As a certified cold plunge instructor, I have experienced the immune, nervous, and respiratory benefits cold exposure can produce. I am writing not to promote myself but rather to ensure that readers are well-informed and reassured. There are professional instructors in the vicinity of the Globe, easily accessible through a quick online search. When working with a knowledgeable instructor, you leave not with iceberg feet but, rather, with a newfound appreciation for the cold and a heart warmed with the knowledge of how to incorporate cold plunging into our busy lives.