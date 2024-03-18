Institutional neutrality for American campuses: Discuss

A letter to the editor published recently in The Wall Street Journal cited a message the acting president of Columbia University delivered to incoming freshman in 1946 that students might do well to hold off on strong expression of their opinions and, rather, to take in information and “submit those opinions … to examination.” This suggests that colleges were to be places for undergraduates to learn and to think, indeed to develop habits of thought, rather than to simply accept or express opinions for four years. They might then go out into the world with what they had learned informing their opinions on issues of their times.

Thank you for Mike Damiano and Hilary Burns’s front-page article on institutional neutrality ( “At center of storm, Harvard ponders neutrality,” Page A1, March 7). I’m a proud holder of a doctoral degree from the University of Chicago, so I appreciate that the school developed this approach in 1967-68, another tumultuous time on American campuses. It would be wonderful if universities put their energy more toward protecting all of their students and extending knowledge and less on taking positions and postures on current events.

Focus should be more on testing one’s knowledge than raising one’s voice

We’ve lost that way to a great degree. I would also say that it’s an unsteady position for academic leaders to be arbiters of truth when their own jobs are difficult enough (and it is not quite their job to direct others’ thoughts outside of the walls of academia). There’s a quality of humility that universities could develop in this respect.

Shirah Hecht

Needham





How can universities be neutral amid so much chaos and terror?

“I know the Roman empire is aggressive and marching into our land, but I don’t want to get involved. I’m neutral.”

“I know the Spanish government is forcing everyone to convert to Catholicism, but my cousin is Catholic, so I don’t want to get involved. I’m neutral.”

“Yeah, I know Hitler is marching into Poland, but I don’t live there. I’m neutral.”

“Chase Bank is funding the fossil fuel industry, but their credit cards have great perks, so I’m neutral.”

Universities are the keepers of both knowledge and history. They prepare us to make moral, well-informed decisions. How can they be neutral while the world is in the grip of so much chaos and terror? We need university leaders to speak out for righteousness. Even if it negatively affects their donor base, this is no time for neutrality,

Otherwise, they can move their institutions to Switzerland.

Judith Black

Marblehead





It’s a time of great moral crisis

To avoid the heat of taking a stand on difficult issues, some colleges are opting for institutional neutrality. Before they do so, perhaps they should ponder a quote attributed to Dante that President John F. Kennedy was said to have admired: The hottest places in hell are reserved for those who, in a time of great moral crisis, maintain their neutrality.

Sharyn Davis

Natick