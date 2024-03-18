How a small Massachusetts town’s transit service is seeking to lure riders

So last year the town decided to try something new: It slashed the price of a year-round pass to $20 from as much as $260.

Riders have been trickling back to the buses, which serve three routes in the north-of-Boston suburb and plug local gaps in the MBTA bus network. But at only about 20,000 rides in 2022, ridership is still well below the almost 65,000 rides recorded in 2019, according to a presentation to the town’s select board last year.

Like a lot of transit services across the country, ridership on the town of Lexington’s tiny Lexpress service flatlined during the pandemic.

The town didn’t have much to lose: The service is heavily subsidized, and pass and ticket revenues (the bus costs $2 per ride) only added up to around $15,000 in 2022. The service costs the town around $700,000 a year to operate, according to the memo, some of which is offset by grants.

Kunal Botla, a Tufts undergraduate student and member of the town’s Transportation Advisory Committee, who helped spearhead the initiative, said so far the results have been strong: 500 people have purchased the pass.

Traditionally, seniors and students have been major riders of Lexpress. But Botla said the town was also seeing people buy passes who might rarely use them, people who want to support the service and consider the price so low that it’s worth having a pass just in case. “People are buying passes as a show of support since it’s only $20,” he said. “People are interested almost as crowdfunding, and they’re also buying them for their families, so they have it in the event they want to use it.”

”Revenue is on par with what it was before the reduced past cost, and ridership is higher,” he said.

Cutting or eliminating fares as a way to increase ridership is a somewhat controversial idea; the Globe has covered some of the pros and cons previously. Given the dire financial straits of many transit agencies, there’s a point of view that the last thing they should be doing is risking fare revenue.But at least in Lexington, where fare revenue is minuscule anyway, it’s a low-risk experiment that could have a positive impact.”

I think this is an example of how new ideas have large potential,” Botla said.

