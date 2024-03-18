The pharmacist and the amaryllis

Insurance stepped in again and declared that the pharmacy was out of its coverage network. I’m not sure what that means, frankly, but I heard what happened next. An overworked young pharmacist, with a dozen waiting tasks, made multiple telephone calls over the next 45 minutes. She was transferred from one opaque insurance administrator to another — reasoning when possible, berating when not — until finally she convinced someone that the pharmacy was, undeniably, in network. By then, it was late at night, and the store was closing.

The insurance company had no intention of covering the expensive medication, even though — with its usual misapplied logic — it must have understood that if a patient became sick without it, hospitalization ran many times the cost of capsules. Eventually, a family member found the right patient assistance application in some twisted corner of the drug maker’s labyrinth. Approval could no longer be denied, and a prescription was forwarded to the pharmacy.

Though I was not there, I was the medication recipient and the patient in question. A few weeks later, recovered, I bought an amaryllis plant and brought it to the pharmacy drop-off window. When I asked for the pharmacist by name, the tech looked a little worried. The woman who emerged from the back looked even more worried.

I explained that she had helped to resolve a medical mess a month earlier, that it had required enormous effort, and that I wanted to give her the plant in appreciation. Immediately, her eyes grew a little glazed and fearful.

“I took care of that,” she said quickly. “It won’t happen again.”

“No,” I said, “I’m here to thank you.”

But she couldn’t absorb the thanks. As the public face of insurance noncoverage, delays for prescriptions that were never called in, long waiting lines, unreasonable copayments, and medication side effects that no one explains, she had been trained into a different expectation. It was clear that she was waiting for someone to yell at her.

This was the instinctive flinch of the misused. I pushed the plant around the edge of the plastic window frame. Maybe the amaryllis could talk to her. She didn’t reach for it, but the window tech did and handed it over. Walking away, I heard the tech say to her, “It’s a gift. The lady’s giving it to you.”

But she didn’t seem to believe it.

This leads to a conclusion. Pharmacists, repairmen, Uber drivers, hospital aides, postal clerks, grocery cashiers, truckers pausing for pedestrians, and the newspaper delivery person who might toss The Boston Globe onto the porch late in a blizzard have grown used to complaint and abuse. It is a professional hazard they did not expect, have not earned, and cannot avoid.

The earnest advice of bumper stickers to practice random acts of kindness is not sufficient anymore; public workers are starved for appreciation, and the occasional expansive act won’t do. Deliberate decency — opening the door for a stranger, crossing the road to help someone else cross the road — is no longer a form of generosity. It is a mandate.

Elissa Ely is a psychiatrist.