Ending veteran homelessness is achievable

Still, the funding creates new opportunities to house this important population. Healey can declare success if she can achieve her goal of finding stable housing for the state’s homeless veterans. That should include setting up the services and infrastructure needed to keep those veterans housed after she leaves office.

While plans to end veterans homelessness are nothing new, Healey has the advantage of an influx of federal COVID-19 recovery money. Amid a seemingly intractable housing crisis, the Legislature in 2021 allocated $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to investments in veteran housing. Showing a distinct lack of urgency, the Baker and then Healey administrations delayed action until months before the December 2024 deadline for committing the money to projects.

“We as a Legislature have for many years now been of the persuasion that the words veteran and homelessness should never be in the same sentence,” said state Senator John Velis, who cochairs the Joint Committee on Veterans and Federal Affairs.

In 2011, then-governor Deval Patrick’s administration created a steering committee that developed a plan to reduce veteran homelessness. According to a federal “point-in-time” count, the number of homeless veterans dropped from more than 1,100 annually between 2013 and 2015 to 545 in January 2023. Only 33 of those homeless people were unsheltered, meaning they were living, say, on the street or in a car. The remainder were in emergency shelters or transitional housing.

Healey’s plan aims to achieve “functional zero” veteran homelessness by 2027. The term was coined by a national campaign that refers to a point when there are fewer veterans entering homelessness than finding housing, so homelessness is rare and brief. Healey’s goal is to find stable housing for those who are unsheltered or in temporary housing.

About half the money would be spent on housing development specifically targeted at veterans. Secretary of Veterans Services Jon Santiago said there are veterans’ organizations that have expertise to build housing and offer supportive services. One example is Soldier On, a Pittsfield-based nonprofit, which owns six Massachusetts buildings that will have 216 subsidized rental units for veterans once its newest Tewksbury building is completed. Housing will be combined with supportive services like legal assistance, transportation, mental health treatment, and job skills training.

The most effective programs are run by organizations whose leaders understand veterans’ problems and the types of services that should be paired with housing. But Santiago said many of these organizations have trouble competing with larger developers in buying land or applying for federal grants. That is what the state money could help address.

“We can’t just give a veteran a key and expect all their problems to be solved,” Santiago said. “Veterans have a unique set of issues they’re dealing with, and we have a distinct obligation to veterans as those who served our country.”

Another major part of the initiative involves the state contracting with organizations that provide street outreach and case management to homeless veterans. Those organizations can help veterans apply for housing vouchers or find apartments, provide short-term rental assistance, make referrals to mental health or substance use treatment, and assist them when they need food or transportation.

Santiago said a large part of what the state can contribute is improving coordination between federal, state, and local governments and organizations.

One practical reason to focus on veterans, given the other homeless populations, is that there are already resources to help veterans, but they are not always used efficiently. For example, the federal government offers veteran-specific housing vouchers, but Santiago said Massachusetts is only using 2,100 of the 2,800 vouchers it is eligible for.

Steve Connor, director of Central Hampshire Veterans’ Services, who sat on the Patrick-era committee, said another problem is that veterans services officers are only allowed to give veterans a maximum of $793 a month in rental assistance. That is often insufficient unless it is combined with a federal voucher, but there are administrative hassles when combining the two.

Connor praised a Healey proposal to create a council to advise the administration on strategies to end veteran homelessness. That body could educate veterans about benefits, since many veterans simply do not know what they are eligible for, he said.

There are also veterans who fall through the cracks for various reasons, including because they have moved or failed to qualify for federal veterans assistance because of a dishonorable discharge.

Some cities, including Lynn, Lowell, and New Bedford, have successfully reached “functional zero” for veteran homelessness. In Boston, former mayor Marty Walsh announced a plan to effectively end veteran homelessness by 2015 and said in 2016 that virtually all chronically homeless veterans were off the street. Boston continues to have fewer veterans entering than exiting homelessness, with none sleeping on the street, a spokesperson for the city, Alexander Sturke, said. Boston has 99 veterans in transitional housing and 47 in emergency shelters.

According to the US Department of Veterans Affairs, Virginia, Delaware, and Connecticut have achieved functional zero for homeless veterans. With its soaring housing costs and struggles with homelessness, making Massachusetts the fourth state to house all veterans and keep them housed would be a real accomplishment.

