NFL docks 49ers draft pick, drops second pick down after salary cap error

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have forfeited a 2025 draft pick and had a 2024 fourth-round pick moved down four spots because of an accounting error regarding the salary cap.

The NFL announced the punishment on Monday that docks San Francisco a fifth-round pick in 2025 and moves this year’s fourth-rounder from its original spot at No. 131 to No. 135 after compensatory picks that round.

The league said the punishment came after a review found that administrative payroll accounting errors at the end of the 2022 league year resulted in the team misreporting player compensation from that season.