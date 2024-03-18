New Patriot Antonio Gibson says he isn’t here to be just a third-down back

The 25-year-old Gibson, who signed a three-year deal with the Patriots , spent his first four NFL seasons with Washington, the team that drafted him in the third round in 2020. Through his first two years, Gibson emerged as a featured back — totaling 1,832 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 428 carries — but his usage declined in each of his subsequent two seasons.

“Much respect to Washington,” Gibson said Monday. “They gave me my opportunity and I’m forever thankful, but I feel like a fresh start was needed. Things kind of went a little south for me my back-end two years. I felt like I was still able to play, and things didn’t work out that way. No disrespect to anybody.”

After his role diminished over time in Washington, running back Antonio Gibson is looking forward to a new opportunity in New England.

Advertisement

Last season, Gibson registered just 65 carries for 265 yards and a touchdown — all career-low numbers. He instead took on more responsibilities as a pass-catching back, with 48 receptions for 389 yards and two touchdowns.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

But Gibson still believes he can contribute in multiple situations, not just on third downs.

“I’m not going to stick myself to just the third-down back,” he said. “I want to compete, just the same as everybody else. I feel like that’s only going to make the running back room better.

“I’m not here to step on any toes, but at the end of the day, we have to compete. I’m not just here to take the back seat. I feel like we can do a lot of great things together.”

Utilizing Gibson as a third-down back makes sense for the Patriots, who have not adequately filled that role since James White retired ahead of the 2022 season. Gibson’s contract includes $2 million in incentives for rushing and receiving yards.

Advertisement

Gibson, who played wide receiver at East Central Community College in Mississippi and then at Memphis, prides himself on his versatility. In addition to being able to line up outside and run routes, he can catch out of the backfield, block, and pass protect.

Rhamondre Stevenson (38) and Kevin Harris (36) will be joined in the running backs room by Antonio Gibson. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

He joins Rhamondre Stevenson and Kevin Harris in the running back room. Stevenson, who is entering a contract year, has expressed interest in taking on a larger role next season and veering away from the “one drive on, one drive off” structure the Patriots have used at the position in recent years.

Stevenson has already reached out to Gibson, with the pair connecting over their shared junior college background. Gibson is also familiar with new Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett, whom he played with last season in Washington and called “a vet’s vet.”

“He does what he needs to get done,” Gibson said. “He’s sharp.”

Gibson also has spoken with new Patriots coach Jerod Mayo.

“We had a good conversation,” Gibson said. “He’s definitely a different vibe from a head coach, just from the one day I met him. Nothing against [recently fired Commanders} coach [Ron] Rivera, but he sat down and just had a different conversation. He didn’t even sound — not to put him under — but he didn’t sound like a coach. He sounded like he was talking to one of the guys.

“I feel like that was something that might be a positive thing in the locker room, for him to be able to relate and communicate like that, kind of understanding both sides of it.”

Advertisement

Up next for the Patriots veterans is the first of 10 organized activities May 20. Gibson can’t wait.

“I feel like [New England] is a fresh start with new faces,” he said. “Just to start all over in front of new coaches and prove myself again and get out there and compete with the guys.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.