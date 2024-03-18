Derrick White, Celtics fire on all cylinders against sputtering Pistons to register sixth straight win

Derrick White registered his first career triple-double and Kristaps Porzingis had a successful return after missing five games due to a sore hamstring, helping Boston roll to a 119-94 win, its sixth in a row.

This time, Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday were in street clothes, and Sam Hauser sat out after spraining an ankle Sunday. But there is more than enough power throughout this roster, especially when a feeble team such as the Pistons is on the other side.

The Celtics stuck with a familiar script Monday night, once again giving some stars the night off to rest while the others steamrolled yet another overmatched opponent.

Advertisement

White finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. His milestone provided the only suspense of an otherwise meaningless fourth quarter. He stayed on the court with the backups for several minutes while needing just one more assist. And after a few misses, Payton Pritchard hit a 3-pointer following a pass from White.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Jaylen Brown had 31 points and 7 rebounds, and Porzingis added 20 points and 8 rebounds. The Celtics (54-14) made 22 of 49 3-pointers.

The planned absences over the next few weeks will give coach Joe Mazzulla the chance to experiment with some unusual groupings. On Monday, 7-footers Porzingis and Luke Kornet teamed up in the starting frontcourt.

It was Porzingis’s first appearance after missing five games due to hamstring tightness. He drilled a 3-pointer on Boston’s first possession and appeared to be moving quite well as he registered 8 points and five rebounds during his initial six-minute stint.

He did not return during the first half, however. With about two minutes left in the second quarter the big man went over to warm up on the exercise bike that sits next to a section of fans, about 20 feet from the bench, and he waved to and slapped hands with fans as he went.

Advertisement

But Porzingis then played the entire third quarter and started the fourth, too.

Kornet had a much more prominent role on the court in the first half, and he took advantage of it at both ends. Five of his eight rebounds came at the offensive end. In one brief first-quarter stretch he gobbled up a missed shot and found White for a 3-pointer before tipping in a miss on his own. He also blocked three shots before halftime.

Kornet’s emergence as a reliable backup center has quietly been one of the most encouraging developments for the Celtics this season.

White’s ascension has been less surprising but also quite important. He was in command in just about every way during the opening half, whether pouring in 3-pointers or zipping passes to open teammates. He had 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists in the first half, and Boston outscored Detroit by 17 points with him on the floor.

The 12-win Pistons lingered for a bit, but former Celtics wing Evan Fournier did not help their comeback chances. Boston looked to exploit him at the defensive end, which is nothing new. During his career, Fournier was usually able to help negate those shortcomings by spraying jump shots, but he was just 1 for 8 in the first half, including several misses that were not close.

The Celtics took a 59-46 lead to the break and gradually expanded it during the third quarter, with Jaylen Brown leading the way. He was fouled on consecutive baskets late in the period and then roared down the lane for a dunk to cap a 19-4 surge to close the quarter.

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.