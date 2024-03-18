Providence will host Boston College in NIT men’s basketball game Tuesday

The Boston College and Providence men’s basketball teams will square off in a National Invitational Tournament matchup on Tuesday.

The Friars (21-13) earned a No. 3 seed and will host at Amica Mutual Pavilion, with tipoff at 7 p.m. The Eagles (19-15) will be making their first postseason appearance in six years.

In the third-tier College Basketball Invitational that will be held at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla., Quinnipiac and Fairfield made the 15-team field as the sixth and seventh seeds, respectively. Fairfield plays No. 10 Little Rock at 3:30 p.m. next Sunday, and Quinnipiac plays No. 11 Evansville at 5:30.