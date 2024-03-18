Providence will host Boston College in NIT men’s basketball game Tuesday

The Boston College and Providence men’s basketball teams will square off in a National Invitational Tournament matchup on Tuesday.
The Friars (21-13) earned a No. 3 seed and will host at Amica Mutual Pavilion, with tipoff at 7 p.m. The Eagles (19-15) will be making their first postseason appearance in six years.
In the third-tier College Basketball Invitational that will be held at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla., Quinnipiac and Fairfield made the 15-team field as the sixth and seventh seeds, respectively. Fairfield plays No. 10 Little Rock at 3:30 p.m. next Sunday, and Quinnipiac plays No. 11 Evansville at 5:30.
Among the other local teams that missed out on the NCAA Tournament but got postseason berths in the Women’s NIT were the Providence and Vermont women’s teams.
Matchups will be announced Monday. Vermont (22-11) and Providence (13-20) made the field as at-large teams.