Morgan Geekie’s slap-shot goal was a rare glimpse these days of the once regularly-used weapon

Geekie’s heat seeker off a dish from Jake DeBrusk rose above Sandstrom’s blocker and hit the strings just under the crossbar. It set off a nifty celebration and simultaneously brought back memories of yesteryear when slappers were the rage in the NHL.

Morgan Geekie opened the Bruins scoring in Saturday’s 6-5 win over the Flyers with a sizzling slap shot from just inside the circle to goalie Felix Sandstrom ’s left.

The slap shot was once an important part of every player, and every team’s repertoire. Recently, however, the clapper has gone the way of the dodo bird. Sure, there are still the occasional blue-line bombs and half-slap one-timers — particularly on the power play. But mostly it’s wristers, snappers, and backhanders.

“Yeah, I mean, you don’t see it that often. I think just how long it takes to get it off sometimes and the speed of the game now and how fast guys are and how good they are with their sticks,” Geekie said after Monday’s practice at Warrior Arena.

“I mean, on that goal, I said to JD when he got to the bench, he gave me the perfect amount of time to get it off. and it’s tough to beat a goalie at all from that angle, especially with a wrist shot.”

Geekie kind of surprised himself, as slap shots were never a big part of his arsenal as he developed his game.

“I could probably count on one hand the amount of times I’ve scored with a slap shot my entire life,” he said.

Because they’re so rarely used now, goalies can get caught flatfooted and or handcuffed by the rippers.

“I mean, it’s a little bit different,” Geekie said. “Maybe he’s not expecting it just from that angle. And yeah, I was just lucky enough to put it in a good spot.”

Slap shots on the fly — as opposed to those stationary ones from the blue line — are a little trickier, too. Players have to almost have eyes in the back of their heads to make sure they have the time and space to let one fly.

“On the last one, I think it was [Sean] Couturier who was the fourth [Flyer] coming back, and I honestly thought he was going to get a stick on it just from when I looked at him,” said Geekie. “So, I wound up and picked my spot and I saw his stick come in right at the last second. So, I tried to get it off as fast as I could.

“I mean, it’s tough when your arms are above your head, but yeah, I would just say you’re definitely aware of it and it’s tough to get it off for sure.”

Geekie is the first to acknowledge that sneaking a stinger past Sandstrom wasn’t his first thought on the play.

“I’m just expecting to put a good shot on net and maybe get [a rebound] for JD when he’s going to the net,” he said. “But to beat him like that, it felt pretty good.”

Bruins forward Morgan Geekie (left) has been getting the better of defensemen, like Philadelphia's Egor Zamula, during his breakout season, reaching highs in goal, points and shots for his career. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Geekie is enjoying a breakout year in his first season in Boston. He has locked down the No. 3 center role and has flip-flopped between the top power-play units. Geekie has set career highs in goals (16), points (34), and shots (110).

“Just trying to get more pucks on net,” said Geekie, of what he’s been working on. “I think I sometimes get in the habit of not shooting the puck and I think that’s something that I’m not too bad at. So, just trying to get some more pucks on that and be in the right spots.

Put a big body in front

Coach Jim Montgomery had Justin Brazeau working with the second power-play unit at Monday’s practice.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 220-pound Brazeau was parked in front of goalie Jeremy Swayman, providing a formidable screen while also looking to collect loose change for deposit.

“He’s shown the ability to make a lot of plays. Five-on-five and down in the minors he did a great job. And you can see it because he’s really good at screening, he’s really good at deflecting pucks, and he’s good at making plays from the goal line,” said Montgomery. “So, it’s an opportunity to see if he can do it [at the NHL level].”

Still waiting on Maroon

Montgomery said winger Pat Maroon (back surgery) remains week-to-week and will not be available this week … The Providence Bruins signed Notre Dame’s Ryan Bischel, the 2023 Big Ten Goaltender of the Year, to a one-year AHL contract for next season. In 105 career appearances with the Fighting Irish, Bischel went 47-44-7 and posted a 2.46 goals against average and a .924 save percentage. The 6-1, 190-pounder led the country in total saves this season with 1,183.

