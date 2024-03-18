Bruins ex-bench boss Claude Julien would coach again — if the situation was right

Hired promptly by the Canadiens to run their bench after his dismissal by the Bruins in February 2017, Julien hasn’t coached in the NHL since being let go 18 games into the 2020-21 season, with the Habs 9-5-4. His ultimate successor, Martin St. Louis, entered the weekend with a 70-94-21 record.

Ex-Bruins coach Claude Julien, back in town recently for the club’s continuing centennial celebration, lives with his wife and children in downtown Ottawa.

A relaxed Julien, 63, said he would be interested in a head coaching job in the NHL, provided the situation were right.

“When I say that,” noted Julien, “it could be a team with kids that are developing, or a team that’s competing now for a run at the Cup. It wouldn’t matter, just so long as I felt everyone [read: owner, GM, et al] knew what they wanted, realistically what to expect.”

That’s the voice of experience talking. Julien, the only coach to win the Cup in Boston since Tom Johnson (1972), oft was picked apart by media and players alike for his conservative approach, especially the offensive limitations he imposed on his defensemen. But it proved successful for a long time (857 games and 476 wins, including playoffs) and could again, albeit with the right franchise and support/coaching staff.

Since coaching Montreal, Julien has scouted for the Blues (for whom ex-Bruins GM Peter Chiarelli is vice president of hockey operations) and for two years has been an adviser to Swiss team Ambri-Piotta.

The Juliens sold the family home in Lexington not long after Claude departed for the Montreal gig, but remain frequent visitors, in part because they want to maintain ties with the medical community that has cared for their three children since infancy.

“We love it here,” he said. “Boston will always be like home for us.”

A look at the future

A quick check on the Bruins’ 2023 draft class:

No. 92, Chris Pelosi, C — Second in scoring (19-30–49) with USHL Sioux Falls, 10 points behind undrafted J.J. Wiebusch. Will suit up next season for Quinnipiac.

No. 124, Beckett Hendrickson, C — Began season in Sioux Falls with Pelosi, traded to USHL Dubuque late last month for the undrafted Chase LaPinta. The son of ex-NHLer Darby Hendrickson will suit up this fall for Minnesota, his father’s alma mater.

No. 188, Ryan Walsh, F — Solid first season at Cornell (20 points in 30 games), second to Jonathan Castagna (Arizona draft pick) in Big Red’s freshman scoring.

No. 214, Casper Nassen, LW — Good size (6-3, 203 pounds). Remained in Sweden, where he entered the weekend with a line of 16-14–30 for Vastra Frolunda Jr., former stomping grounds of P.J. Axelsson.

No. 220, Kristian Kostadinski, D — Also big (6-3, 198), and also with Frolunda Jr., has posted 18 points, second among the club’s defensemen.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.