Dartmouth refuses to work with basketball players’ union, potentially sending case to federal court

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Dartmouth will not enter into collective bargaining with the union its men’s basketball players voted to join earlier this month, the school said Monday in a move that could send the case to federal court.

In a statement announcing its refusal to bargain a labor deal with the athletes, the school was adamant that it believes “athletes in the Ivy League are not employees."

A regional director of the National Labor Relations Board ruled last month that Dartmouth basketball players were employees, clearing the way for them to vote to join the union.