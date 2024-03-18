Panthers’ Dmitry Kulikov suspended two games for head hit on Winchester’s Conor Sheary

fb-pixelDmitry Kulikov suspended two games for hit on Conor Sheary Skip to main content
By Associated PressUpdated March 18, 2024, 1 hour ago
Dmitry Kulikov's hit on Conor Sheary ultimately cost his Panthers a goal in a Saturday night loss to their in-state rivals.Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

NEW YORK — Florida Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov has been suspended by the NHL for two games for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Conor Sheary.

The hit on the Winchester native and UMass product occurred 3:36 into the second period of Tampa Bay’s 5-3 victory on Saturday night. Kulikov received a match penalty.

Based on his average annual salary, Kulikov will forfeit $10,416.66 as part of his punishment. The money goes to an emergency assistance fund for NHL players.

