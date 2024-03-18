Back tightness keeps Kenley Jansen from making his scheduled appearance

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen, who’d been scheduled to make his second Grapefruit League appearance of the spring Monday, was instead scratched prior to the contest against the Twins. The team said the decision was due to lower back tightness.
It’s possible that Jansen could pitch as soon Tuesday, and the club still thinks he has time to be ready for the start of the season March 28. That said, the 36-year-old closer — the team’s only All-Star last year — has had a challenging buildup this spring.
Jansen experienced lat soreness shortly before arriving in spring training in mid-February, leaving him a couple of weeks behind most of the pitchers on the staff. He made his first appearance in a big league spring training game Friday, allowing three runs on three hits (two homers) while recording two outs. While he’d hoped to pitch with two days’ rest Monday, he has felt sluggish since that outing.
“This is the first time I’m dealing with a lot of stuff, and I’m asking myself why,” said Jansen. “I’m having a healthy career so far. This year, spring training is not fun for me, because every day something’s hurting.”
If Jansen is able to pitch in a game Tuesday, there’s still a chance he’d be able to achieve his and the team’s stated goal of appearing in a total of five games to prepare for Opening Day. But any further setback would mean either having Jansen start the year without that full build-up or opening the year on the injured list.
Meanwhile, righthander Chris Martin, who has yet to pitch in a spring training game this year, is scheduled to throw in a minor league game Tuesday. He believes he’ll be ready for Opening Day in Seattle.
“As of right now, I’m in a better place than I was last year,” Martin said, referencing the fact that he made the 2023 Opening Day roster but quickly landed on the injured list with shoulder fatigue. “Last year, I was fighting release [point] and certain things just because my body wasn’t really there. [This year] I feel good physically.”
Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.