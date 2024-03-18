Back tightness keeps Kenley Jansen from making his scheduled appearance

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen, who’d been scheduled to make his second Grapefruit League appearance of the spring Monday, was instead scratched prior to the contest against the Twins. The team said the decision was due to lower back tightness.

It’s possible that Jansen could pitch as soon Tuesday, and the club still thinks he has time to be ready for the start of the season March 28. That said, the 36-year-old closer — the team’s only All-Star last year — has had a challenging buildup this spring.

Jansen experienced lat soreness shortly before arriving in spring training in mid-February, leaving him a couple of weeks behind most of the pitchers on the staff. He made his first appearance in a big league spring training game Friday, allowing three runs on three hits (two homers) while recording two outs. While he’d hoped to pitch with two days’ rest Monday, he has felt sluggish since that outing.