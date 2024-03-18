A wild third-period comeback lands Boston Latin with a Division 2 boys’ hockey championship

Junior Billy Cunniffe, Fitzpatrick, and senior captain Matt Carrera tallied goals in a span of 2:55 in the last five minutes of the Division 2 final to lift 11th-seeded Boston Latin to a 4-2 victory over top-seeded Tewksbury. It was the second title in program history and first since 2005 for the Wolfpack (17-8-0).

Moments prior, when the buzzer rang, Fitzpatrick followed sophomore goaltender Oliver Murphy over to the student section at TD Garden in jubilation, their ferocious comeback finally complete.

Boston Latin senior captain Aidan Fitzpatrick clutched the trophy with tears in his eyes.

“It’s kind of a blur right now, to be honest with you,” said Boston Latin coach Frank Woods. “I think all year, we’ve been a third-period team. We’ve played a lot of tight games.”

Down 2-1, Cunniffe tallied with 4:55 to play. A minute and six seconds later, Fitzpatrick grabbed the puck behind the net and got thwarted at the right post by Tewksbury junior goaltender David Karlberg. Refusing to be denied, Fitzpatrick lifted the rebound under the crossbar.

Carrera put a bow on it all with two minutes left, dancing a defender with a toe-drag, pulling the puck back to his forehand, and finishing five-hole.

“They’ve carried us all year, those two players,” said Woods. “It was fitting to have those two be the guys to get us the lead and extend it.”

Boston Latin’s Matthew Carrera scores past Tewksbury goalie David Karlberg in the third period. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Sophomore Ryan McHugh jammed home a rebound in the second period to kickstart the comeback. Senior captain Matt Cooke scored both Tewksbury (21-4-0) goals off assists by senior Jeremy Insogna.

“I thought this team was one of my best teams,” said Tewksbury coach Derek Doherty. “That first line was lights out. I don’t think I’ve ever had a first line like that. We’ve always had some good players, but to have three guys who almost have 60 points each, and it’s not because it’s one guy or two guys, it’s all three of those guys who are very good hockey players. It’s unfortunate. We’re used to scoring six goals a game. Tonight was tough for us. The puck was bouncing all over the place. Not on our sticks and not in the net.”

Globe correspondent AJ Traub contributed to this story.

Boston Latin’s Matthew Carrera holds the trophy as he celebrates with teammates. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Boston Latin 4, Tewksbury 2

at TD Garden, Boston

Boston Latin (17-8) 0 1 3 — 4

Tewksbury (21-4) 1 1 0 — 2

1, T, Matthew Cooke (Jeremy Insogna) 3:01. 2, T, Matthew Cooke (Jeremy Insogna) 2:04. 3, BL, Ryan McHugh (Tristan Spiess) 9:36. 4, BL, William Cunniffe (Ryan McHugh, James Sullivan) 10:05. 5, BL, Aidan Fitzpatrick 11:11. 6, BL, Matt Carrara (Aidan Fitzpatrick) 13:00.

Saves: BL, Oliver Murphy, 22; T, David Karlberg, 17.

Boston Latin’s Garrett Berube (left) and Ryan McHugh hug after their win. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Boston Latin’s Joplin Murphy lays on the ice in jubilation. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Tewksbury misses an opportunity to score in the third period. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Tewksbury’s Matt Cooke (center) celebrates one of his two goals. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.