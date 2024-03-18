Monday’s spring training report: Another solid start for Nick Pivetta

BREAKDOWN: In his penultimate spring start, Nick Pivetta built his workload to 79 pitches while working into the fifth inning, allowing two runs while striking out five and walking one. He threw 75 percent of his pitches for strikes, and now has 13 strikeouts and three walks over 12 innings. Though the Twins erupted for three runs against reliever Brendan Cellucci, bullpen candidates Greg Weissert and Isaiah Campbell looked sharp in scoreless innings of work. On an otherwise quiet day for the offense against Joe Ryan, catcher Connor Wong had a pair of hits, including a wind-aided two-run homer.

NEXT: On Tuesday, the Red Sox will host the Rays in a 1:05 p.m. game at JetBlue Park. Kutter Crawford will start against Tampa Bay lefty Tyler Alexander. The game will be on NESN.

