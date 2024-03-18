Red Sox reassign second baseman Nick Yorke, nine others as Opening Day approaches

Manager Alex Cora praised Yorke’s defense at second base this spring, but said his lack of versatility limited playing opportunities. Though Yorke is considered a bat-first second baseman, he struggled in Grapefruit League games, going 2-for-22 with a .091/.231/.901 line.

Among the most notable: Second baseman Nick Yorke, a 2020 first-rounder who was rated by Baseball America as the No. 8 prospect in the Red Sox system, was reassigned to minor league camp. Lefties Cam Booser and Jorge Benitez — both of whom had strong spring training performances — were also reassigned.

FORT MYERS — With just one week left before the Red Sox break camp in Florida, the team cut 10 players from the major league roster.

Advertisement

“He didn’t do much offensively,” said Cora. “He played great at second base. The times that he was on the bases, [he showed] good instincts, but the offensive side of it, that was his ticket when he got drafted. He’s gonna be an offensive middle infielder. We’ve got to get back to that.

Get 108 Stitches Receive the Globe's best reporting and commentary on the Red Sox every weekday. Enter Email Sign Up

“I think now [in minor league camp], slow things down, get your work,” he continued. “Wherever he starts ... but get his at-bats and get back to the hitter that … the organization envisioned when they drafted him in ‘20.”

The Sox will use the rest of spring training to determine if Yorke will open the year back in Double A Portland — where he spent all of 2023 — or with Triple A Worcester. Cora said Yorke will get time in left field this season in hopes of opening pathways for him to the big leagues.

Booser, 31, had a 2.25 ERA with eight strikeouts and no walks in eight innings this spring. The hard-throwing lefty has a high-90s fastball and landed his breaking ball for strikes with sufficient frequency to position himself as a depth lefty.

Advertisement

Benitez, 24, had a 2.35 ERA, 14 strikeouts, and five walks in 7 2/3 innings spanning seven appearances this spring. Cora believes Benitez’s diverse pitch mix gives him a chance to contribute in the big leagues as a multi-innings reliever.

The need for a multi-innings lefthanded bullpen option has increased, as southpaw Chris Murphy – who contributed in that role last year – has been experiencing discomfort near his left elbow. He will undergo an MRI in Florida on Monday.

“He wasn’t able to bounce back [physically after recent outings] and he’s a little bit concerned with the elbow,” said Cora. “We are, too. So we’ll take a look at it.”

The Sox also optioned 40-man members Tyler Heineman, a catcher, and lefty Joe Jacques to Triple-A, and reassigned non-roster righthanders Justin Hagenman and Chase Shugart, infielders Nick Sogard and Jamie Westbrook, and infielder/outfielder Dalton Guthrie to minor league camp. There are now 42 players in big league camp.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.