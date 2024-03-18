Next stop for Nicolas Timberlake, an underdog success story from Braintree, is March Madness

The Timberlakes moved from one house in Braintree to another, and the sign came with them. They had no idea just how far that motto would take him.

“What have you done today to make yourself better?”

When Nicolas Timberlake was 6 years old, his father, Jeff, printed out a quote and slapped it on his son’s door.

Timberlake, who was born with a cleft lip and palate, has had 15 surgeries over the years. He’s always had the mentality of an underdog, on and off the court.

After a standout basketball career at Braintree High, he had no offers, though he garnered some attention at Kimball Union Academy, then blossomed into a star at Towson University. Now, he’s averaging 4.7 points and 1.8 rebounds over 32 games as a graduate student at Kansas. Timberlake helped the Jayhawks earn the No. 4 seed in the NCAA’s Midwest Regional, where they’ll face No. 13 Samford Thursday.

“You have to pinch yourself,” Jeff Timberlake said. “You’re talking about one of the greatest programs in all of college history. My son is actually there.”

Jeff was a 1,000-point scorer at Boston University and left as the program’s career assist leader, so it was inevitable that his son would gravitate toward basketball at a young age. But Timberlake’s mother, Dineen, came from a hockey family, so it was a house divided as Timberlake developed a fondness for both sports.

When he was in sixth grade, Timberlake asked his mother when he would have to decide which sport to play in high school. By freshman year, they told him, but the next day, he had made up his mind.

“Of course, I was crushed,” Dineen said. “He was just as good a hockey player as he is a basketball player. But I definitely think he made the right decision.”

Timberlake sharpened his skills in the backyard with his sister, Adriana, now a standout guard for Southern New Hampshire and the reigning back-to-back Northeast-10 Player of the Year. He scored 1,000 points for legendary Wamps coach Bob Crook as a member of the Class of 2017, and his yearbook quote was: “I can’t. I have basketball.”

Despite his passion and his accolades, no offers came his way.

He calls attending Kimball Union the best decision he made, as it helped him garner interest from Siena, Elon, Vermont, Towson, and others.

Timberlake broke a foot nine games into his college career, which made him eligible for a medical redshirt. He earned Sixth Man of the Year honors in the Coastal Athletic Association the next year, fueled the Tigers to the first regular-season title in program history in 2022, then secured first-team league honors again last winter.

Timberlake, a springy and sharpshooting 6-foot-4-inch guard, contemplated going overseas or testing the pro waters, but he decided to enter the transfer portal instead. A staggering 70 schools showed interest.

“It took off,” Timberlake said. “I really wasn’t expecting nearly half the schools that called to call.”

Jeff loved talking hoops with whoever inquired about his son.

One day, Timberlake got a call from coach Joe Dooley, who he thought was still at Florida Gulf Coast. When Timberlake answered, Dooley said, “Joe Dooley, University of Kansas.” Dooley asked if Timberlake was interested, and Timberlake didn’t have to think hard.

“I was like, ‘Umm, yeah, I think I’d like to play there,’ ” Timberlake said.

Timberlake narrowed the field to Kansas, North Carolina, and UConn. He called it a “super tough decision,” but it was the definition of a good problem. He was amazed by how far he’d come.

The name Kansas speaks for itself, but part of the reason Jeff and Dineen are in true disbelief is the way their son’s journey began.

He had nine surgeries before age 1, then in sixth grade he had bone marrow taken from his hip and put into his lip. Timberlake spent several days in the hospital, gradually regaining the strength to walk.

Jeff said the experiences have shaped him into who he is.

“Nicolas is, and was, a born fighter,” Dineen said.

The most recent operation, jaw realignment surgery two years ago, was the most intensive. Doctors broke his jaw, moved it up a centimeter, and put 12 screws and a metal plate in his mouth.

Timberlake lost 30 pounds while consuming predominantly milkshakes (through a syringe), pasta, and eggs during an eight-week recovery.

Timberlake, who takes pride in his public school roots, is on a continuous quest to prove people wrong — something he’s done since birth. He embodies the values he learned in Braintree as he competes on a grand stage.

Next up: March Madness.

“No one’s ever played this high from Braintree,” Timberlake said. “It’s an honor being able to represent Braintree at this level. I love the town. I love going back whenever I can.”

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.