What a trade between the Vikings and Texans has to do with the Patriots’ No. 3 draft pick

The Texans on Friday agreed to send the No. 23 pick to the Vikings for No. 42 this year, next year’s second-rounder, plus a late-round pick swap. The Vikings need a quarterback after losing Kirk Cousins, and now have picks 11 and 23 this year as ammunition to trade up for one of the top prospects.

The biggest move of the week may not have been a signing but rather a trade between the Vikings and Texans. And it could have big implications in New England.

The Bears won’t be a trade partner at No. 1, as they will take Caleb Williams. The Commanders clearly are taking a quarterback at No. 2, likely Jayden Daniels. Which leaves the Patriots at No. 3.

Advertisement

They certainly need a quarterback, and are all teed up to draft North Carolina’s Drake Maye. But the stars seem to be aligning for the Patriots and Vikings to consummate a huge trade.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

In February, Minneapolis TV reporter Darren Wolfson reported on a podcast that the Vikings “planted the seed” with the Patriots at January’s Senior Bowl for a trade of No. 3. And guess who coached Maye in high school? Vikings QB coach Josh McCown, who coached at Charlotte’s Myers Park High in 2019 when Maye was a junior starter.

On top of that, a league source I trust — someone who told me the Vikings wanted Sam Darnold, and the Falcons were hot on Cousins, and the Browns wanted Jameis Winston — told me this past week, prior to the Vikings’ trade, that he thinks the Patriots may trade No. 3. The rationale is that Jacoby Brissett might be able to get the Patriots through the season, and the Patriots have so many holes to fill — quarterback, receiver, left tackle, and tight end on offense alone — that they need the haul of draft picks that No. 3 could bring in a trade. I’m not reporting that it’s going to happen, but I’ve got my eyebrow raised.

Advertisement

The Patriots would obviously get picks 11 and 23 from the Vikings, and shouldn’t listen to any offer that doesn’t also include the Vikings’ 2025 first-rounder. In 2021, the 49ers traded three first-round picks plus a third-rounder to move up from No. 12 to 3 to draft Trey Lance.

Given the number of teams in the hunt for quarterbacks — the Broncos at No. 12 and Raiders at No. 13 each desperately need one — the Patriots would be crazy if they didn’t consider trading No. 3 for at least three-first round picks. They could still draft a quarterback later in the draft — anywhere from No. 23 to the middle rounds — and set themselves up with extra premium draft picks over multiple years.

The risk is that Maye becomes a superstar elsewhere. But the Patriots’ roster is in such bad shape that getting a haul for No. 3 may be worth the risk.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.