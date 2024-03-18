Pistons at Celtics: Boston hosts another struggling team, looks for sixth straight win

Boston’s five-game win streak has seen the NBA’s top team win all five by double-digits. A piece of individual Celtics history nearly came Sunday when Sam Hauser hit 10 of his 13 3-pointers against Washington, one short of Marcus Smart’s franchise record, before Hauser was forced to leave the game with an ankle injury in the third quarter.

After a blowout win in the nation’s capital over the struggling Wizards, the Celtics host another of the league’s bottom-dwellers Monday with the 12-55 Pistons in town.

Advertisement

Detroit isn’t quite the historically bad team that came to visit in December amid a 27-game losing streak, but the Pistons are still on course to lose well over 60 games this season.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. Here’s your preview.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

When: Monday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -16. O/U: 224.0.

PISTONS

Season record: 12-55. vs. spread: 34-32, 1 push. Over/under: 33-33, 1 push

Last 10 games: 4-6. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 3-7

CELTICS

Season record: 53-14. vs. spread: 36-29, 2 pushes. Over/under: 32-35

Last 10 games: 8-2. vs. spread: 8-2. Over/under: 4-6

TEAM STATISTICS

Points per game: Detroit 112.0, Boston 121.0

Points allowed per game: Detroit 120.1, Boston 109.6

Field goal percentage: Detroit .469, Boston .486

Opponent field goal percentage: Detroit .489, Boston .450

3-point percentage: Detroit .355, Boston .389

Opponent 3-point percentage: Detroit .372, Boston .347

Stat of the day: From NBC Sports Boston’s Celtics statistician, Dick Lipe: The Celtics have three 80-point first halves since Jan. 30. From 1991-2023, they didn’t have any.

Notes: The Celtics beat the Wizards without center Kristaps Porzingis (right hamstring strain) and guards Jaylen Brown (ankle) and Derrick White (hand). Porzingis hasn’t played in Boston’s last five games. ... Payton Pritchard had a career-high 13 assists in the win. ... Boston center Al Horford is unlikely to suit up Monday since he has not played in games on back-to-back nights this season. ... The Pistons and Wizards are battling to stay out of the NBA’s cellar. The Pistons (12-55) are 14th in the Eastern Conference, one spot ahead of the Wizards (11-57), who own the league’s worst record. ... Detroit is coming off Sunday’s 104-101 home loss to Miami, courtesy of a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Bam Adebayo. ... Monday’s game will be the second time the Celtics and Pistons have met this season. Boston overcame a 21-point deficit to earn a 128-122 overtime victory at home on Dec. 28.

Advertisement

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.