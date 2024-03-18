The Revolution aren’t as bad as their MLS record, but not as good as their CONCACAF record, either

Meanwhile, Cincinnati’s Luciano Acosta took the first 45 minutes off, then ignited his team early in the second half. Acosta performed like the freshest player on the Gillette Stadium field, running through the Revolution midfield with ease, setting up the opening goal, then converting a free kick.

FOXBOROUGH — Revolution captain Carles Gil probably could have played for the team when it visited Costa Rica last week, but he stayed home as a precaution with a minor leg injury. Gil returned to action for the 2-1 loss to FC Cincinnati Sunday , surviving a foul that left him with a bruise on his left thigh.

It says something about front-loaded schedules when MLS’s reigning Most Valuable Player (Acosta) and the 2021 MVP (Gil) have to take a break this early in the season. Then there’s Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi, who has played a total of 50 minutes in the last three matches.

Messi has long insisted on staying in for the entire 90 minutes, partly for sheer enjoyment, partly to fulfill his leadership responsibility. But Messi, 36, needs his rest these days, and will be picking his spots this season, though several stadiums expect to sell out for Inter Miami, whether he’s there or not.

Acosta, 29, and Gil, 31, are not at that stage of their careers, though. Gil signed a four-year contract this month, so the Revolution plan to continue building around him. But the durability of Gil, and of all pro soccer players, is being pushed to the limit. And while both the Revolution (0-4-0 MLS, 3-0-1 Champions Cup) and FC Cincinnati (2-0-2, 2-2-0) can point to a crowded schedule affecting performance, a greater concern is players’ well-being.

Because a multi-week break is inserted between seasons, MLS teams don’t have it as bad as other leagues. Some European competitors were looking at less than three weeks off after last season, because of club and national team commitments. FIFA, which sets the international calendar, has expressed concern, but instead of cutting back, it has added the Nations League and is expanding both the Club World Cup and the World Cup itself.

The organization has tried to convince people that modifications are part of a streamlining program, but it doesn’t appear demands are lessening. Hardly anyone actually believes they are going to be playing fewer games.

So the Revolution’s upcoming schedule remains demanding. They have fared well in the Champions Cup, and now they will be facing a difficult challenge against Las Aguilas in the quarterfinals April 2 and 9, with the contests sandwiched among MLS matches against Chicago (next Saturday), Charlotte (April 6), and NYC (April 13).

The Revolution keep close tabs on players’ condition, and coach Caleb Porter is concerned with optimizing physical capacity. But it is difficult to measure the mental strain. Soccer is a game of fine margins, and if a team switches off for even a short time, it can cost the game.

That might have been a factor in the Revolution’s early-second-half collapse against Cincinnati. They seemed flat-footed at the kickoff, and less than 30 seconds later, Acosta slid through untouched on a 50-yard run to set up a goal that was disallowed for offside.

The Revolution did not seem to awaken until they were down, 2-0. Then they began fight back, which is encouraging, though the impression they left leaned more toward being a naïve group lacking resourcefulness.

The Revolution are still developing an identity, as Porter attempts to add pragmatism to an emphasis on all-out attack. And that might mean getting the Revolution to apply some not-so-subtle tactical tricks. Last week at Atlanta, after Gil absorbed a non-call hit that led to loss of possession in the final minute of the first half, the Revolution failed to disrupt the sequence. That allowed Atlanta to open the scoring on the way to a 4-1 victory.

On Sunday, Acosta was given free rein long enough to decide the result — though in fairness to the Revolution it should be noted that Acosta made a similar move to score against Monterrey in the Champions Cup last Thursday.

This does not mean the Revolution should resort to tough-guy tactics, which does not seem to be part of their DNA anyway. But they might follow the lead of opponents, who you can bet make ganging up on Gil a priority.

The Revolution need to get better at stopping plays before they start, and this can be done by simply fouling before an opponent gets going. It can be a measured, subtle foul, which might not be called, a speciality of high-level defenders and midfielders. Or a relatively harmless but irritating jersey grab, which earned Ian Harkes a caution Sunday. Or injury-causing, as when Philadelphia’s Mickael Uhre dropped Gil in the playoffs last year.

Defending skillful players such as Acosta and Gil is difficult. Every highlight clip showing off their moves involves a victim, and nobody wants that label. But the fact is, few MLS rosters include more than one or two highly technical midfielders. Opponents just have to limit those one or two difference-makers by concentrating on them. Some teams simply hack them down, and that strategy seems to work, as few MLS referees are willing to dole out proper discipline. Gil once again got that treatment as Pavel Bucha downed him at the halfway line in the 85th minute.

Eight months remain in the Revolution season. They are neither as hopeless as their irecord in league indicates, nor as invincible as their Champions Cup mark shows.

“This bus is moving,” Porter said. “I’m learning that there are some guys that are on it. Some guys are on it and helping to drive it. Some guys are on it but sitting in the back. And some guys maybe aren’t on it.

“I think everybody wants to be on the bus, it’s whether or not they can do it. A lot of it is figuring out who can consistently perform and have the mentality that we need game in and game out.”

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.