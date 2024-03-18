Celtics’ Sam Hauser avoids serious injury to ankle; X-rays negative

WASHINGTON — According to a league source, X-rays on Celtics forward Sam Hauser’s left ankle were negative and he avoided serious injury when he stepped on the foot of a Wizards player early in the third quarter of Boston’s 130-104 win over the Wizards on Sunday night.

Hauser’s status for Monday’s game against the Pistons is unclear, but he is not expected to be sidelined for an extended period.

Hauser’s injury cut short a potentially historic night for the third-year forward. He was 10 for 13 from the 3-point line when he fired up a shot from the right corner with 7 minutes, 53 left in the third quarter. He was one 3-pointer away from tying the single-game franchise record, and four away from tying the single-game NBA record of 14, set by Warriors superstar Klay Thompson.