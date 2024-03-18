Norwood pairs skaters Emily Chan and Spencer Howe are feeling uplifted as they head to Worlds

That was the question faced by Emily Chan and Spencer Howe over the past few months. After suffering from shoulder pain during the 2022-23 season, Howe discovered he had a torn labrum and elected to have surgery last May. The recovery has kept the Norwood-based pair from competition most of the season, but they will take the ice this week for the World Figure Skating Championships in Montreal.

But what happens when the nation’s best pairs skater injures his shoulder and can’t lift?

Lifts are the trademark element of pairs figure skating. For generations, fans have been intrigued by a man lifting a woman over his head while skating. It was an extreme sport before ESPN invented the X Games.

Chan and Howe hope to better their fifth-place finish in last year’s Worlds and cement themselves as the top US pair. The lack of competition this season isn’t ideal, but they are not deterred.

“In these circumstances, you recognize, no matter where you’re at, that doesn’t matter,” said Howe. “You can’t always control that, but you can control how you react to it. That is something that me and Emily have really come together to do.”

Paired for five seasons, Chan and Howe were at a crossroads after last year’s World Championships. Howe had suffered the shoulder discomfort all season, but they still were able to qualify for the Grand Prix Final and finish second at the Four Continents Championships. With US champions and World silver medalists Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier leaving competitive ice, Chan and Howe would enter 2023-24 as the domestic team to beat.

None of that would matter, however, if Howe continued to have shoulder pain. Male pairs skaters rely on their shoulders more than any other figure skaters.

“They are performing elements like an overhead lift, a twist — when they essentially throw their partner in the air and she rotates one, two, or three times — and also throw jumps,” said David Merson, director of performance and recovery at Westwood’s Accelerated Performance Rehabilitation.

Merson has worked with Howe and other local skaters.

“In those skills, the shoulders need to be very stable, very mobile, and then very versatile in the case of any missteps,” he said.

“Our shoulders do get taxed,” said Howe. “We’re doing those lifts almost on a daily basis.”

Strong, healthy shoulders are a necessity for lifts in a pairs program. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Chan and Howe decided that surgically repairing Howe’s torn labrum would set them up best for the future. Depending on the sport, a recovery from such a repair can range from three to nine months. No matter where Howe fell on that timeline, it would knock the pair out of competition for months. Three years out from the 2026 Winter Olympics, this was the only good time to take the risk.

On May 12, Howe had surgery at the US Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. He spent the next two months rehabbing at the center, leaving Chan back in Boston, and she used the time to her advantage.

“I was really motivated to get in a lot of the strength and technical training that I didn’t necessarily have the space to do when we’re training together,” said Chan, who was a junior national champion singles skater. “I had the time to work alone and by myself and to refine the things that I saw could be helpful for when we returned to the ice together.”

Howe returned to Boston in July. The two started training again with coaches Aleksey Letov and Olga Ganicheva, with Howe’s recovery helped by “his village” at the Skating Club of Boston and Merson. The original plan was to aim for the latest competitions possible on the fall Grand Prix Series to give them the most time to prepare.

They performed for the first time since Howe’s surgery at Harvard’s “Evening With Champions” exhibition in September, without any difficult elements. Behind the scenes, recovery was slow. Howe’s range of motion was not rebounding as quickly as hoped.

To improve Howe’s overhead position, Merson focused his therapy on mobility and stability in the shoulder.

“He’s very thoughtful, he’s very intuitive, and he listens to his body very well,” said Merson. “He’s very aware of what goes on.”

Chan and Howe withdrew from their Grand Prix assignments and set their sights on late January’s US Championships. But as those approached, they were still not where they had hoped to be. They traveled to nationals still not sure whether they would compete despite the lack of full-program run-throughs or withdraw and hope US Figure Skating named them to the World Championship team based on last season’s performances.

The night before the short program, they had a meeting with their coaches and made the call: They would compete.

Despite one mistake, their new Elvis-themed short program (a nod to Howe’s father, a major Elvis fan) went well, including the worrisome overhead lift. After finishing well ahead of the other pairs in that part of the competition, they withdrew. It was enough to earn them a spot on the US World team.

Chan and Howe took the long view on their skating career and hope they have set themselves up for big things down the road. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“We had that meeting the day before and decided to challenge ourselves,” said Howe. “We would’ve loved to finish nationals and potentially have our first national title, but it was still a great experience for us and a huge step in the right direction.”

Since then, Howe’s recovery has been on the upswing. In late February, the pair performed an exhibition at the US Synchronized Skating Championships in Las Vegas, difficult lifts included, confirming their world team spot.

Having the most important competition be their first of the season isn’t ideal, but Chan and Howe hope their return is successful and they can equal or better their performance of last year. Such a performance would set them up well for next season, which concludes with a World Championships in Boston.

“Even from the little exposure that we’ve gotten out this year, we’ve taken every opportunity to learn and grow from it and become a stronger team,” said Howe. “We’re really excited to be able to go out there, just deliver and see what we can do with our two performances.”

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.