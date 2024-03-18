Facing its hardest test, Worcester North boys’ basketball had all the answers to complete another perfect season

They fought back both times to deliver knockout punches to complete a 24-0 campaign with a 59-53 win at the Tsongas Center.

The Polar Bears took their two biggest punches in their last two games — needing overtime to get past Xaverian in the semifinals, and trailing Franklin by 12 in the third quarter of Sunday’s state final.

LOWELL — In defense of its Division 1 boys’ basketball title, Worcester North knew it would get everyone’s best shot this season.

It was the 45th straight victory for the Polar Bears dating back to Dec. 28, 2022 — a 52-47 loss to Broken Arrow (Okla.) in Florida. The last time Worcester North lost to an in-state opponent was in the second round of the 2022 tournament to a BC High team that finished unbeaten.

“That’s some Tom Brady stuff,” a jubilant Worcester North coach Al Pettway yelled while wrapping up a media scrum Sunday night.

The Polar Bears rolled through the regular season with only one game decided by single digits — a nine-point win over Leominster in the finale. Among the victories was a 15-point drubbing of Division 2 champion Malden Catholic.

But when the opposition had the upper hand, whether leading with less than 2 seconds left in the game or by double digits — they had not trailed by more than one possession all season until Sunday night — Worcester North remained focused on the ultimate goal.

Worcester North captain Joseph Okla (12) celebrates with his teammates on the bench as the Polar Bears closed in on another Division 1 state crown. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“It takes a lot of work, and we go through a lot of adversity — especially as we go through a lot of trouble in our city, through our school committee and what goes around our city,” said senior forward Joseph Okla, who finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds in the final.

“As a team and a community at our school, we have to come together, stay as one, and we always have a goal to be focused [on].”

Pettway said his team got excited during the timeout Sunday night when he said it was time to break out their 12 defense — a zone press. While it only generated one 10-second violation, it created turnovers and made it difficult for the Panthers to get the ball over midcourt, limiting the amount of time they could spend trying to find an open look.

“They never, ever give up, even in this situation. They were down 12 [with 6:10 left in the third quarter], they just kept saying, ‘We’ve got to defend. We’ve got to defend’,” said Pettway. “They never gave up.”

Franklin only made five field goals — the last of which came with one second left — and scored 14 points over the final 14:10.

Each defensive stop breathed new life into Worcester North.

“It brings energy. I get excited, there’s more adrenaline in my body,” said junior Amir Jenkins of the defense. “I want to play more, play more defense, finish more layups.”

Worcester North's Khari Bryan is pumped up after knocking down a 3-point in the first half of Sunday's Division 1 state final victory over Franklin at the Tsongas Center in Lowell. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Offensively, no one got the Polar Bears off the ropes better than Jenkins. The junior scored eight of his team’s 14 points in overtime to finish off Xaverian, and then helped deliver the state title by scoring 12 of their 18 points in the fourth.

“It was hard, but we pulled through,” said Jenkins, who scored a team-high 21 points.

The next big number for the Polar Bears is 53 ― the length of Cambridge’s winning streak when the Falcons won in 2016 and followed it up with an unbeaten run in 2017 before losing to Newton North on Jan. 12, 2018.

But thoughts of that and what it might take to become the first team to win three straight championships in the state’s highest division will have to wait for now.

Before Malden Catholic won its third straight Division 2 title on Friday night, the last team to pull off a three-peat was Charlestown ripping off four straight in Division 2 from 2000-03 under Jack O’Brien.

“We’re going to go in (the locker room), and we’re going to celebrate,” Pettway said. “We’re not going to worry about anything else right now because we’ve done this twice.”

The Polar Bears were also united in dedicating their season to a fallen teammate, Carl-Hens Beliard — the lone senior on last year’s team who, as a freshman at Salem State, died last November from gunshot wounds in that city.

Each game this season, the players wore a No. 20 patch on their jerseys above their hearts.

On Sunday, his No. 20 jersey was draped over the last seat on the bench in Lowell.

In the final seconds of the final, assistant coach Patrick Wetherbee picked up that jersey and held it proudly to the crowd.

A deserving tribute to a beloved teammate.

Craig Larson of the Globe staff contributed.