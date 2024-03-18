A man has fallen to his death from a hot-air balloon in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A man fell to his death from a hot-air balloon Monday as it passed over suburban Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city.

The hot-air balloon took off from Melbourne’s northern suburbs early in the morning and was in the air for about 30 minutes before the man fell from the basket.

His body was found in a residential area that Victoria state police closed off to traffic. The balloon landed safely many miles from where the man’s body was found.