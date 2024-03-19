The average bonus on Wall Street last year was $176,500. That’s down slightly from 2022.

NEW YORK (AP) — The average Wall Street bonus fell slightly last year to $176,500 as the industry added employees and took a “more cautious approach” to compensation, New York state’s comptroller reported Tuesday.

The average bonus for employees in New York City’s securities industry was down 2% from $180,000 in 2022. The slight dip came even as Wall Street profits were up 1.8% last year, according to the annual estimate from Thomas DiNapoli, the state's comptroller.

DiNapoli's office said the slight decline could be attributed to the compensation approach as more employees joined the securities industry.