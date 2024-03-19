Over the Pike, a new retail hub rises in the Back Bay

Located at the west end of Newbury Street, the buildout of what’s known as air rights Parcel 12 straddles eight lanes of I-90, as well as MBTA Green Line and railroad tracks. It is already home to 450,000 square feet of commercial space, anchored by the new headquarters offices of both CarGurus and the Lego Group , and the soon-to-open citizenM hotel.

The soaring development at Massachusetts Avenue and Boylston Street on Tuesday debuted plans for a roster of retail tenants on its public plaza above the Massachusetts Turnpike, and a ritzy new name: Lyrik Back Bay.

The upcoming multilevel gathering space will loom over the edge of the Pike, offering an eclectic mix of green turf and 35,000 square feet of shops and restaurants, according to a press release from real estate development firm Samuels & Associates Live music and public art installations can be expected, too.

By this summer, visitors will be able to pop into Boston’s first outpost for the electric vehicle brand Rivian. The addition of a George Howell Coffee, Pink Carrot, and the tea house ChiCha San Chen is in the works for the fall. Come spring 2025, the Greek restaurant Avra Estiatorio will launch with “expansive views, private balcony seating, [and] a spacious bar area,” according to a press release.

Roughly one-third of the retail space at Lyrik remains available.

Andi Simpson, senior vice president of creative and marketing strategy at Samuels, said the project will transform “the gravitational pull of Newbury Street.”

Cyclists last summer ride past the site along Mass. Ave. that will hold a large new retail plaza when it opens later this year. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Before Lyrik was built, “there was no reason to cross the street there,” Simpson said. (The west side of Mass. Ave. had little more than the highway on-ramp.) “Now there is a plaza built over air, at the end of the day. Envision the clinking of glasses outside, people running to meet each other for dinner, or grabbing coffee over lunch. This will be incredibly unique to Back Bay.”

The name itself is a nod to artists just down Mass. Ave at Berklee College of Music and the Boston Pops, whose home base is nearby Symphony Hall, Simpson said, “inspired by the the collective rhythm of the neighborhood — the legacy of this location being a hub for music, song, creativity, and the beauty that comes of creation.”

The project is the first so-called air rights project over the Pike in 40 years, but not the last. Life-sciences development company IQHQ is building a lab tower on Parcel 7 near Fenway Park, while developers continue to work on a parcel directly across Mass. Ave. from Lyrik. In March 2023, the city also won a grant to study a new park over the Pike and rail lines in Chinatown.

But Parcel 12 is the furthest along, serving as a newfound anchor for the retail-laden neighborhood — a draw for tourists and residents alike.

“We are incredibly excited to not only welcome these new retailers and restaurants to our community, but to see the fulfillment of a long-held vision for this site as a fitting entrance to the Back Bay and Newbury Street,” Meg Mainzer-Cohen, president of the Back Bay Association, wrote in a statement.

