An adorable way to keep your fridge from stinking

Anything for a smile these days — especially when the source of your grin is finding something silly in an unexpected place, like your fridge. Enter Fun Guy from Ototo Design, a company that infuses household items with a whimsical twist. Fun Guy isn’t just cute — it’s a silicone (BPA-free) kitchen tool that’s shaped like an egg and designed to absorb odors from your refrigerator with a little help from baking soda, a natural deodorizer known to suck up pesky refrigerator smells. Simply lift off his holey mushroom-like red cap and pour the baking soda into his belly. Its shape fits perfectly in the fridge’s egg section and keeps it stable, or just place it in the back of a shelf. The fun factor is higher than peering at an open box of baking soda. You might say this little guy knocks fridge odors out cold (about $18). Available at Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978- 263-1955, or go to ototodesign.com/products/fun-guy.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND