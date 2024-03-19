Governor Maura Healey and her partner, Joanna Lydgate, sit down with the Love Letters podcast

In the past several weeks alone, she’s faced questions about where she was during her days off in February, and about her decision to nominate a former romantic partner to the state’s highest court.

She announced a sweeping decision to pardon people convicted of marijuana possession. And she’s repeatedly—and publicly—taken on the leadership of troubled Steward Health Care.

That doesn’t include the stories about the thousands of migrant families arriving in Massachusetts, the state budget, the beleaguered MBTA, or taxes.

All of this attention makes sense, of course. She’s the governor. She signed up for it.

Advertisement

But when I asked her on the Love Letters podcast how it affects her personal life, Healey said it probably takes a toll in more ways that she knows.

“Sometimes I get critiqued in the press over things that are my official actions ... Sometimes it’s critique over things that are more personal,” she said. “For me, it just becomes probably a cumulative toll that I’m not even aware of.”

Healey said she needs to do a better job “recognizing that and taking a moment to reset.”

How does Gov. Healey reset? This is something I’ve wanted to know.

As a relationship journalist, I’m especially curious how her high-profile job—one where she is accountable to so many—affects her romantic partnership.

In January 2023, shortly after Healey was inaugurated, she introduced Joanna Lydgate as her significant other. Lydgate is an attorney who runs the States United Democracy Center, a nonprofit which works for fair elections. They told Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham that they’d been a couple for almost two years.

This season on the Love Letters podcast, our theme is: “Thanks for the help.” It’s all about who and what helps people navigate their romantic relationships. Guests have come on to talk about counsel they’ve received from mentors, parents, groups of supporters, and even exes.

Advertisement

I asked Healey’s team if she would come on the podcast to talk about who helps her and Lydgate handle the ups and downs of public office. Healey said they both wanted to talk about how their biggest helper has been music. No matter what happens in her job and in the world, Healey said, music helps bring her and Lydgate back to a better place.

Healey is a longtime music fan who had Grammy-award-winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile perform at her inauguration party at TD Garden. She’s been to the Boston Calling music festival and been spotted at live shows around New England.

We spoke with Healey and Lydgate at their Arlington home on March 1. They wore matching slippers. They talked about everything from their first live shows—Healey’s was Kool & the Gang on Boston Common; Lydgate’s was the Rolling Stones—to all-time favorite artists such as Tracy Chapman, to the warm-up songs Healey played as a high school and Harvard athlete.

Gov. Maura Healey (right) and her partner, Joanna Lydgate, at their home in Arlington on March 1, 2024. Scott Helman

Healey said she and Lydgate often turn to playlists and live shows to stay connected to each other.

“With our schedules we’re so often ships in the night ... and I think one of the things we’ve been able to do over the last year, and during the campaign the year before, was organize around concerts, just going to shows,” Healey said on the podcast. “And that’s been really nice because we may be grouchy at one another or angry at one another, or we may be caught up with the drama or the stress of our individual days ... but I think it’s really been helpful to us to kind of like get out to to see live music. Because there’s nothing better than live music and it really takes you out of your head.

Advertisement

Healey and Lydgate also gave Love Letters a playlist of the songs they most enjoy together. Here’s a track list:

1. “You and Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile

2. “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton

3. “Happy Children,” Lori McKenna

4. “Eyes on You,” Sara Bareilles

5. “Look Up,” Joy Oladokun

6. “The Day My Heart Goes Still,” Tanya Tucker

7. “You’re Gonna Wanna Remember This,” Mark Erelli

8. “Tiny Things,” Tiny Habits

9. “The Bones,” Maren Morris

10. “Mess,” Noah Kahan

11. “Turbulence,” Pink

12. “Sunscreen,” Ira Wolf

13. “You’re Not Alone,” Allison Russell featuring Brandi Carlile

Love Letters podcast: Governor Maura Healey and partner Share WATCH: Host Meredith Goldstein explains what about their conversation surprised her and what to expect for the rest of the season.

Healey and Lydgate talk about why they chose those songs and more on the episode. You can find it here or wherever you get your podcasts. [Listen on Apple | Listen on Spotify]

Meredith Goldstein writes the Love Letters advice column and hosts its podcast. Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Meredith can be reached at meredith.goldstein@globe.com.