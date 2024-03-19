A hole new world: Making your own doughnuts

Nordic Ware new French Twist Donut Pan. Nordic Ware

Bakers who swear by Nordic Ware’s durable cake pans, which range from the iconic bundt to seasonally themed ones with intricate designs, anticipate their latest offering. That’s because the company is always bringing something new to the table. Now Nordic Ware recently introduced the French Twist Donut Pan. The pan bakes six doughnuts with a playful cruller twist for the top. You can opt to use a recipe for a batter that produces a cake-like doughnut or one for a lighter yeast-raised pastry and forgo the deep frying. With a three-cup capacity, the nonstick pan ensures the doughnuts will pop right out. A simple glaze is all that’s needed ($25). Available at Target locations and target.com and nordicware.com, and others.